Free vaccine clinic at RSHS for children aged 5 and up Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS -- In collaboration with the public health department, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Friday for children aged 5 and older.The vaccine clinic is set to be at Rock Springs High School from 11:30 a.m. and 1: 30 p.m.If interested, people are asked to fill out the form by accessing the link below.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3SC-vrei0MJVWHzE60mRU7UnPi4CbqaPtICSCZavWMlYwkg/viewform?usp=send_form Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clinic Vaccine School District School Health Department Collaboration Free People Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now From Way Downtown: Sharing some kind words from a recent Rock Springs visitor Zotti, other elected officials voice their concerns over 1% tax election Museum fields inquiry about 1920s Rock Springs Tigers roll over Trojans in quarter finals of state playoffs Sweetwater County residents to vote on general-purpose tax during Nov. 2 election Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.