ROCK SPRINGS – The third annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” Jackalope Jump took place in the pond at the P J Wataha Recreation Complex on Saturday, Feb. 19.
According to Michael Boren, assistant director for Life Skills, the staff at Life Skills volunteered to help plan and coordinate the event in conjunction with the Rock Springs Police Department and Special Olympics Wyoming.
“Staff and participants both enjoy the excitement that comes with dressing up in fun costumes, or just the anticipation of jumping into ice-cold water to support a cause that means so much,” said Boren. “Dozens of athletes in Sweetwater County benefit from the opportunity to participate in competing through Special Olympics.”
Boren announced that their very own Jeffrey King was selected to participate in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
“Mr. King will get to represent Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming in bowling competitions,” Boren explained.
He added, “It means so much to the special olympic athletes to see the support of the community. Seeing all of the fun costumes and teams gathering to jump is always exciting. The event just wouldn't be possible without the remarkable support of our local law enforcement and emergency response agencies.
“Getting to see the community come together to support these athletes is really wonderful.”
Boren describes jumping into the frozen pond as an “exciting, invigorating” moment.
“Sure, the water’s cold but there are warm showers, hot food and drinks and every penny raised makes a difference in the lives of special olympic athletes throughout Wyoming.”
“It’s an experience participants won’t forget.”
About 60 participants took the icy plunge. Some represented organizations such as WyoFaction, Knights of Columbus and Guardian’s Watch.
First responders were on the scene to assist jumpers. Warm showers and tents were provided for the participants along with warm clothes after jumping. They enjoyed coffee, hot chocolate and a fresh meal from local food truck Native Sun.
Rock Springs City Councilman Tim Savage and Chuck Newberg jumped on behalf of Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services. (BOCES)
“BOCES is a huge supporter in education and I’m excited to support Special Olympics,” said Savage.
Rock Springs Jetta Nelson is an employee at the Elk Street Taco Time. General Manager Michelle Magnus was there to support her.
“She’s one of my best employees and I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Magnus expressed. “We’re very proud of her for doing this.”
After taking the dive, Nelson rushed to the tent, shivering.
“It’s cold, it’s cold, it’s cold!”
Representing Pacific Steel and Recycling were mother-daughter team Susan and Courtney Bell. This is the third year that the Jackalope Jump has taken place at Wataha Park. In the past, they jumped when it was held at a different location.
“This is our tenth year,” Susan revealed. “Courtney belongs to Life Skills so this event is near and dear to my heart.”
Andrew Tinio moved to Rock Springs just three months ago with his family. He and his friend Jacob Dyess couldn’t wait to jump on behalf of JoGee’s Juice Bar.
“I really want to be involved in the community,” said Tinio. “I enjoy it here. I especially like the traffic here better than Utah!”
Rocky Mountain Power gave a $500 donation to Special Olympics and employees accepted the chilling challenge.
“This is a great event that supports a worth-while organization,” noted Ron Wild, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager.
Nick Fletcher, owner of Guardian’s Watch was the last individual to jump.
“It’s always a privilege to jump for the cause,” Fletcher said. “It’s exhilarating.”
Heather Marsh, Rock Springs Chief of Police’s Assistant, was busy keeping track of sign-ups and donations.
The 80s themed fundraiser attracted last-minute participants.
“It’s a fun event to watch everyone freeze!” she laughed.
Participant Nick Prentice was getting prepared to jump with his group from Guardian’s Watch.
“There was no ice last year so it’s going to be way cold this time!” he exclaimed.
Before the participants were soaked from head to toe, Life Skills won the 2022 Jackalope Jump Best Costume trophy and the 2022 Jackalope Jump Biggest Team trophy.
“The Jackalope Jump means so much to our athletes,” Jen Haines, president and CEO of Special Olympics expressed. “What the participants are doing today really makes a difference.”