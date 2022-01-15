ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Police Department, Life Skills, Able Hands, Guardians Watch and Special Olympics Wyoming are hoping individuals, athletes, businesses, schools and organizations will be brave enough to take the plunge in icy cold water.
“Freezing for a Reason” at the 2022 Jackalope Jump is a huge fundraising event benefiting Special Olympics and the athletes. It takes place at the P J Wataha Recreation Complex, 2059 Clubhouse Drive on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.
Proceeds raised will help provide year-round sports training and competition for Special Olympic athletes. The participants’ contributions and involvement help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community.
For those who cannot take the plunge, they can still come out, make a donation, volunteer and show support at one of the many jumps throughout the state.
According to Tara Short, vice president of development for the Special Olympics Wyoming, Special Olympics has been “Freezin’ for a Reason” for over 18 years in more than ten communities and it keeps growing.
“The colder the better, the participants say,” said Short. “Last year Special Olympics Wyoming had 12 jumps that raised just over $69,000.”
She mentioned that they pivoted in some areas due to COVID and added a fire truck spray.
“We encourage each community across the state to join in the fun.”
More information can be found at www.sowy.org.
Felisha Mathews is the Executive Office Administrator for Guardian’s Watch. She is thrilled about participating for the second year and making special memories with her team.
She believes it’s very important for the Special Olympics athletes to participate and enjoy various activities.
“It gives them the opportunity to really step outside their comfort zones and see the amazing things they are capable of achieving,” Mathews expressed. “Not only that but the beautiful friendships they make along the way.”
She pointed out that participants will be in great hands and be in a very safe environment.
“This event is organized by our amazing police and fire department,” she said. “Our safety is their top priority.
“It can be such an exhilarating and refreshing experience.”
She added, “You see so many smiling faces and people cheering you on. When you choose to take the plunge, you have so much support and love backing you up.”
Comfort awaits after participants jump in.
“As you jump in, it’s like nothing else matters because the cold consumes you,” she described. “You get out and run to the nice warm showers, smiles and hugs all around.”
Participants may jump as an individual alongside other supporters, join a team or create a team.
“It's for a great cause and you'll warm up in no time.”
Sometimes the Jackalope Jump is held in conjunction with the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
“The RSPD has taken the lead on this event the last two years and they have done an amazing job,” said Micheal Boren, assistant director for Life Skills Wyoming. “We really couldn't do it without their effort and support.”
Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco revealed his administrative team will take a dive.
“We are hoping other members of the department will participate as well,” Pacheco said. “In the past, K-9 officers and patrol shifts plunged as a team.”
Pacheco is looking forward to this fundraiser since it’s for the Special Olympics Wyoming. He also pointed out that it’s important to spread community awareness for those with intellectual disabilities and the importance of physical fitness, sport and teamwork for them.
Organizers are encouraging participants to dress in 1980’s attire for this year’s Jackalope Jump. Prizes will be awarded for best costume, largest team and largest donation.
“I’m excited to see the innovative costumes and teams from our community with a 1980s theme.”
In 2019, while participating in the Final Leg Law Enforcement Torch Run and the Special Olympics World Games, he plunged in the desert of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in what was billed as a "Solar Plunge."
“It was in the hot desert. Ice chunks were placed into the pool of water,” Pacheco explained. “The ice was mostly melted by the time we took the dip!”
“The Jackalope Jump is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run and we are glad to help our local Special Olympians,” he expressed. “Since we are in southwest Wyoming, in winter, there is no shortage of cold water and ice!”
He added, “On a personal level, I know police work is more than enforcement, it's about being a good community leader and partner in the community. We have the opportunity to let our hair down - no pun intended with the 80s theme - and let the community see our local law enforcement having fun while raising money for a great cause.
“Jumping into a hole cut into an ice-covered pond is very exhilarating and exciting.”
According to Pacheco, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Region 4 Response Team will be present. They will have warm water showers/tents for men and women to change into and warm clothes after jumping. Local food truck Native Sun will be on site to provide food, warm drinks and music.
“If you are too chicken to jump, stop by, watch and support those who will take the plunge,” he cheered. “The bottom line is it's for a good cause and to have a great time!”
To register to jump, go to https;//give.sowy.org/ge/jjrocksprings.