ROCK SPRINGS -- Make room for visitors, Sweetwater County!
Hundreds of motor homes are taking over north Rock Springs and settling into their spots at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
The Tiffin Allegro Club Rally takes place June 13 - 18. This is the second time the rally is being held at the Sweetwater Events Complex and marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc.
According to Kandi Pendleton, executive director of the Sweetwater Events Complex, this year’s event is significantly larger than the rally in 2019.
Dennis and Debbie Orioles, residents from Smithtown, New York, which is part of Long Island, were meeting their neighbors on Sunday evening.
According to the couple, they left on May 1st to visit friends they've met through the Elks Lodge in Boulder City, Nevada.
"It was 110 degrees there," said Dennis. "We enjoyed visiting our friends but we're glad to be here. The wind is annoying but it's not too hot and not too cold in Wyoming."
Their dog Iffy barked as Debbie picked her up from the ground.
"Wyoming is beautiful!" she expressed. "We're planning to explore quite a bit.
"We're also looking forward to meeting Mr. Tiffin. His customer service is what brings people back."
Dennis revealed that about 650 motor coaches are expected to be at the events center.
“This isn’t it!” he chuckled. “There will be more here.”
Lawrence and Victoria Williams, from northwest Arkansas, had dinner at Sapporo's Japanese Steakhouse.
"It was an amazing dining experience," Victoria shared. "Everyone has been very nice and Wyoming is just a pretty state."
The four-legged travelers were having a great time at the Sweetwater Events Complex dog park. Their dog, Kyra was getting acquainted with Winston, a pug from South Carolina.
"Our dog, Kyra, loves to go to the dog park. It's our 'go-to' when we need to wear her out!" she laughed. “The dogs are having a great time here.”
The couple has plans to tour around the Flaming Gorge.
The rally, which is exclusive to Tiffin and Allegro brand motor coaches, provides attendees the opportunity for comradery with other Tiffin/Allegro owners, minor repairs/service by Tiffin Service Techs and factory representatives, entertainment, seminars, and other fun activities.
Rally attendees and vendors will boost tourism in Sweetwater County by staying in hotels/motels/campgrounds, purchasing gas, eating at local restaurants and all while exploring southwest Wyoming. Stay & Play packages offered by the Sweetwater Events Complex allow attendees to extend their stay by arriving early or remaining on the grounds after the event has ended, increasing the impact to Sweetwater County.