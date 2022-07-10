GREEN RIVER – Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed Green River as Purple Heart City recently during the Green River city council meeting on Tuesday, July 5.
Green River resident Earl McDonald, a 75-year-old Army veteran, received a Purple Heart in 1968.
A purple heart is awarded to those who were wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. armed forces.
After basic training, McDonald received orders to go to Fort Lee. They assigned him to be a medic.
“I didn’t want to do it,” he said. “I asked, ‘is there any way out of this?’ They said, ‘No.’”
“It worked out anyway.”
McDonald was attached to the 9th Division of the 3rd squadron, 5th cab. He was stationed at Long Binh Post.
“Initially, I was trained to work in a hospital,” he revealed. “That didn’t work out. We had five weeks of training and they split us up – half went to Germany and the other half went to Vietnam.”
He recalls being at the base camp for only four weeks. They were out in the field for 11 months, “going from one end of the country to the other.”
“I had to learn basic combat techniques that I wasn’t trained for,” he said. “I knew how to low crawl and run though!”
“I utilized that quite a bit!”
He added, “If you have enough initiative, you can outrun gold medal winners.”
Long Binh Post was attacked along Bien Hoa Air Base and Bien Hoa, a Vietnamese village, in January and February of 1968.
His back was facing the “action” as he was trying to give aid to the injured.
“A bomb landed nearby and I was ‘peppered.’”
“A grenade landed behind me and went off, but I still kept working on those who needed my help,” said McDonald. “Later on, a friend of mine, who was also a medic, started pulling junk out of me. He wrote me up.”
His friend was following the rules and explained to him that during that time, he shouldn’t have assisted the injured as long as he had.
“I’ve been injured several times and took care of myself,” he shared.
“While we were at the village that was under siege, the track was hit by an RPG and it went up in a cloud of smoke and I went up with it. I tried to come down running because I figured if I just sat there, I’m a sitting duck.”
He added, “That didn’t quite work because I drove both knees into the pavement and I was pretty much a walking cripple for the rest of the day. I couldn’t move fast enough.”
A month later, in 1968, McDonald arrived at the headquarters track and his captain awarded him the Purple Heart. He also received a citation as a result of his own injuries.
“I just had my butt at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he admitted.
According to McDonald, the most valuable lesson he learned as a medic in the military was to be “a good liar.”
“If a guy was seriously hurt, I couldn’t let him know how bad he was hurt,” he said. “I had to tell him he’s going to be OK, I’ll send him a get-well card when he gets home and I worked on him as much as I could.
“I learned not to let my expressions give him a clue that he’s in dire straits.”
“Keeping myself calm was important because I needed to think straight and make the right moves. Chances are if they knew, it could lead to a case of shock and that could be irreversible.”
McDonald said he was “very surprised” when he was awarded the Purple Heart.
“I really didn’t think I deserved it. I worked on a lot of people who were in worse shape than I was. Those are the ones who absolutely needed it.”
According to Jim Shoemaker, 1st vice commander for District 4, there is no record of service men and women who received the Purple Heart.
“It’s like Earl mentioned, they don’t feel they deserve it,” said Shoemaker. “A lot them are quiet about it and that’s why we don’t hear about it from them.”
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. was dedicated on Veterans Day in 1982, fulfilling one veteran's promise to never forget those who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War.
“About 59,000 men and women on that wall were injured or gave their all and they deserve it,” Shoemaker expressed.
According to Wikipedia, 351,000 Purple Hearts were awarded.
After returning home, McDonald said he remembers how it took him a while to get adjusted to the silence.
“It was very quiet,” McDonald described. “There were a lot of sleepless nights. There were a lot of what I call ‘reruns.’ There were times I was depressed and felt sorry for myself.”
“I have a very understanding wife. She could have kicked my butt down the road 50 or 100 times but she put up with me.”
McDonald and his wife have been married for 54 years.
“I know there have been times I’ve been difficult to live with. A lot of veterans have been married twice or three times in their lives so it takes a real understanding woman to tolerate everything.”
According to ptsd.va.gov, about 15 out of every 100 Vietnam veterans were diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the late 1980s.
“Sometimes when I sleep, I can still see the flash, feel the heat and hear an explosion. I find myself getting out of the bed and hiding under it. It took me a minute to realize I was dreaming.”
“Even today, I hardly go to bed before midnight. I have to be very tired before I lay down. It helps.”
McDonald and Shoemaker agree that the comradery is strong between veterans.
“No matter which military branch you are in, we are brothers and sisters,” Shoemaker pointed out. “If someone comes after someone in the American Legion or the VFW, there’s a whole bunch of us that will stand up for that person.
“We work well together and feed off each other. It’s veterans helping veterans. We’re all family and that’s all there is to it.”