ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Jake Eddy signed his national letter of intent on Friday, Feb. 4, to continue his football career with the Hastings College Broncos.
Eddy said that the decision to sign with the Broncos was a long and difficult process, but it was one that will help him find success on and off the field.
“It took some time. It wasn’t an easy decision, but ultimately, I went with my gut and did what I felt was right,” said Eddy. “There were quite a few colleges that were looking at me. The decision was based on the major I wanted to get or where the program was sitting. With Hastings, they’re pretty much a direct reflection of what Rock Springs is but at a college level.”
Eddy plans on studying either engineering or exercise science and hopes to one day become a coach.
“Jake embodied what we wanted out of our players,” said Rock Springs head football coach Mark Lenhardt. “He was unselfish. We asked him to do a lot of things that weren’t always going to show up on the stat sheet. He was a good lead blocker as a fullback for us. He did a good job as a defensive end.
“We asked him to do a lot of the dirty work. He never complained about it once and continued to work hard. He was one of our best weight room kids, so he really set the tempo that way. I’m just really, really proud of him and all that he’s accomplished.
“Football is going to take care of itself. I’m just really excited Jake’s moving on to get an education. Hopefully he can use his experience as a Tiger to have a good career at Hastings.”
Eddy was part of the senior class that helped lead the Tigers to the program’s first state championship game in nearly two decades.
“The seniors here have all put in an immense amount of work,” Eddy said. “One of Lenhardt’s most used quotes is ‘No fear of failure,’ which means to go out there and play your hardest. Even if you mess up, mess up 100%. If you’re going to do it, do it all of the way. Pushing yourself to be the best version of yourself is probably one of the best things these coaches have taught us.”
Eddy plans on using his Von Miller-like athleticism to help the Broncos next season.
Hastings finished the 2021 season with a 2-8 record, picking up wins against Briar Cliff University and Mount Marty University.