On Tuesday, Yellowstone National Park celebrated its 150th anniversary.
On March 1, 1872, Yellowstone was established as the world’s first national park by an act of Congress and signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant.
This past summer, I spent a little bit of time in Yellowstone National Park. It was the first time I have ever been and it was a miraculous experience.
My trip to Yellowstone was just a part of my BIG ADVENTURE that I had been planning since I moved up here from Texas in November 2019. I went through Grand Teton National Park, through Yellowstone, then I made my way across the northern Wyoming border through the Bighorn Mountains and over to Devils Tower. From there, I went to Sturgis, South Dakota, before finding myself at Mount Rushmore the morning of Independence Day.
It was just me and my dog the entire week. We didn’t have much with us and we slept in my car the entire time.
It was one of those trips that changed my life and one that I’m sure will talk about for the remainder of my days.
On Tuesday, however, I thought about the Yellowstone portion of my trip and the amount of times I stopped and said, “Oh. Wow!” to myself.
It was a remarkable sight from the moment I drove through the south entrance station to when I exited the park. I probably pulled over to take a photo every other mile or so.
Since I was on fixed time, I had to make my stay quick and see everything that I could possibly see. Obviously, I wanted to see Old Faithful and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. Those two attractions were at the top of my list. I also wanted to see a bison because I had never seen one before.
I was able to check off two of those things at Old Faithful. I witnessed it burst and standing right in front of it was this massive, mangy looking bison.
“Oh. Wow!” I said to myself.
By that time of the day, the sun was beginning to set and I needed to find a place to park my car and hunker down for the night. As my dog and I drove around, I noticed a parking lot that was surrounded by hot springs. It was the perfect place to end what was only the first night of my trip.
I fell asleep watching the sun set into the wilderness of Yellowstone with the steam of the hot springs rising to the sky. I took many photos, but photos don’t do it justice. It was breathtaking moment to witness in person.
I woke the next morning tired and driven. I could barely open my eyes, but I was anticipating the day that was surely going to lead to some more “Oh. Wow!” moments.
The morning began just like every morning, though. I needed to release myself from all of the liquids I drank the day before. So, I crawled out of my car and got my morning started. Still a little groggy, I slowly began to open my eyes.
“OH. WOW!” I screamed so anyone remotely around could hear it.
A bison was standing probably 15 feet or so from me, my dog and my car.
I was stunned and suddenly, wide awake!
Since it was clear that the bison had first dibs at this particular location, I slowly crept my way back into my car, started it and drove off. However, I did have to take a photo of my Yellowstone friend.
Now, you don’t get that kind of jolt in the morning from a cup of coffee.
I was awake and ready to continue my journey.
My dog and I visited the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, hiked and did some swimming before leaving Yellowstone that day.
I will never forget that trip and jaw-dropping beauty that is Yellowstone National Park.
