From Way Downtown: Family and food go hand in hand Nov 19, 2021

I never understood why people get all dressed up for Thanksgiving. For me, the last thing I want to be wearing is nice pants with a belt. I need a little bit of give, especially when I'm giving thanks by scarfing down a mountain of Thanksgiving food on my plate. Green bean casserole.Mashed potatoes.Sweet potatoes. Stuffing.Gravy.Macaroni and cheese.Turkey.These are just the essentials and it probably isn't half of it. It's the Thanksgiving holiday that forces everyone to purchase a gym membership in January. It's the Thanksgiving holiday that starts a month-long eating fest that doesn't seem to end until the new year. I like to eat. And I like to eat a lot. I know there are some people out there who don't really care for Thanksgiving food, but not this guy. I love it. It's comforting and it's even better when you're enjoying the food around loved ones.For the first time in three years, I get to spend Thanksgiving with my family in Texas.The day will begin with my mom waking up at the crack of dawn to begin the feast, which is actually more of a late lunch since she begins so early. My brother will wake up next. Thanksgiving is his favorite holiday. I'll be the last to wake up and I'll immediately begin eating. I'll eat until I pass out when it's dark outside while I'm on the couch watching a football game. We don't do too much on Thanksgiving, which is probably why my brother enjoys it so much.It's simple. We eat. We drink. We laugh. We watch football. And we eat some more.I'm thankful for everything that this life has given me and where it has taken me, even if it is nearly 2,000 miles away from home. But I will cherish every second of my Thanksgiving this year and enjoy every bite of my mom's cooking because it may be another three years until I get to have it again. For me, family and food go hand in hand.Tyler Johnson is the managing editor of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. He can be reached via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com.