Recently, I interviewed Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon during his most recent trip to Sweetwater County.
Thanks to technology, I was able to interview him twice in the same day and I’m thankful he managed to squeeze me into his schedule a second time after my recording of our first interview vanished into the abyss.
Of course, I asked him questions regarding issues in Wyoming, but I also sprinkled in some oddball questions to wrap up the interview.
I’ve done this before with people I’ve interviewed and I find as a good way to get to know these politicians a little bit on a personal level.
Being the Texas native that I am, I had to ask him about his chili.
Texans don’t put beans in their chili and I’ve never fully understood why, so I asked the governor, “Do you put beans in your chili?”
He responded back quickly and said that he puts pinto beans in his white chili.
Perhaps I was a bit naïve, but I had never heard of white chili, so I did some research. It turns out that the difference between regular chili and white chili are the chilies used in the recipes. Regular chili uses a base of red chilies or chili powder and tomatoes, while white chili has green chilies.
Whodathunkit?! I really do learn something new every day in this line of work.
It was a hot day when I interviewed him, so ice cream was on my brain for most of the day.
I asked him, “What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?”
The governor’s favorite flavor is peppermint stick.
Fascinating! I have always been a cookies and cream or milk chocolate kind of guy myself, but to each its own.
His favorite ice cream topping is crumbled Heath bars, a candy bar mad of toffee, almonds and milk chocolate that was first manufactured in 1928. With that information, it’s safe to say that the governor does not have a nut allergy.
The more you know!
Gov. Gordon is more of a dog guy than a cat guy, which I can agree with whole heartedly.
I then asked him what his favorite movie was, which is a question that almost everyone has trouble answering.
The governor was no different as he stated, “That’s a tough one.”
Since I was running out of time, we had to move on quickly. The mystery of the governor’s favorite movie remains a mystery.
He did, however, know what his favorite song was.
Without hesitation, Gov. Gordon said his favorite song was “Western Skies” by Chris LeDoux, whose son Ned LeDoux is performing at Expedition Island on Saturday, June 25, for Flaming Gorge Days.
There is always a connection somewhere.
Lastly, since it has been a topic of discussion in my personal life with my girlfriend, I asked the governor what his thoughts were on Brussels sprouts.
I hate them and can’t stand the smell of them.
If they find their way on my plate, odds are that I won’t touch them.
Gov. Gordon admitted that he was once the same way, but he has grown to enjoy them.
He said he likes to grill them and cover them with a balsamic glaze.
This might be something that I will have to try someday.
But today, I would have to disagree with Gov. Gordon on his thoughts on Brussels sprouts!
Tyler Johnson is the managing editor of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. He can be reached via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com.