When I moved to Rock Springs nearly two years ago, I didn’t really know what to expect.
Sure, I had done my research on the weather conditions during the colder months and what there is to do in and around the city.
You don’t really get to know the community until you experience it, however. I was welcomed by everyone I came into contact with. There isn’t a better feeling than going somewhere you’ve never been and being fully embraced by the natives.
Visitors of our community often feel the same way.
Last week, I was going through my emails and I came across one that stood out to me.
It came from a man from Bolivar, Missouri, who was stuck in town with his wife due to the recent winter storm that hit Sweetwater County a few weeks ago. The roads were closed so he and his wife hunkered down in Rock Springs.
The email read:
“My wife and I were recent visitors to Rock Springs courtesy of the snowfall and closure of I-80. We had to stay two days waiting for the road to open.
“What a delightful town and citizenry! Don’t know that I have ever been so pleasantly surprised by the happy and cheerful people we met. From our hotel stay, shopping expedition, eating experience, everyone was happy and seemed delighted we were there.
“For a ‘forced stay,’ I have to admit, it was surprisingly pleasant and great people live in Rock Springs!”
This email stuck out to me because I knew exactly what he was talking about.
The people in this town and surrounding areas are very welcoming to visitors and newcomers.
I wanted to share with everyone the kind words one couple had about the people in this community. This man and his wife will always have a pleasant memory of Rock Springs.
While it was cold outside and the streets were icy, you made this couple feel warm inside.
Good job!
Tyler Johnson is the managing editor of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. He can be reached via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com.