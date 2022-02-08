GREEN RIVER — Local runners have an opportunity to show off their skills and participate in a fun event at the 2022 Frostbite 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run being held in Green River on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Early registration for the races ended on Feb. 3. The late registration entry fee for adults 18 and up is $30. The late registration entry fee for youth (17 and under) is $25. The registration fee for the 1 Mile Family Fun Run is $10 for children 12 and under.
The last day to register for the races is Feb. 18. There will be no opportunity to register for the races on race day.
The 5K and 10K race will begin and end at Expedition Island.
“The 5K and 10K course starts on the north side of the bridge entering Expedition Island, crosses the Island parking lot and enters onto the Greenbelt Pathway system. The 5K and 10K courses run together down the southside of Riverside Memorial Park to the boardwalk.
“Runners will pass the Green River horse corrals and enter the Union Pacific loop to the left. Once the runners enter the loop, the 10K will pass through the loop and move on toward Stratton Meyers Park while the 5K runners will turn to the right and finish the loop and head back to Expedition Island to finish out the race.”
The full description of the course for the races is available as part of the event’s information on www.runnercard.com.
Both the 5K and 10K will start at 9:30 a.m. and the one-mile family fun run will begin at 10:30 a.m.
In order to combat the cold weather, the pavilion at Expedition Island will be open during the entire event to provide spectators a place to eat and stay warm while watching the races.
Strollers will be permitted at the event but dogs will not be allowed.
Event participants will be able to pick up race packets on Friday, Feb. 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Expedition Island Pavilion.
Additional information pertaining to the race can be found on the city of Green River’s website, www.cityofgreenriver.org.