ABOVE: Zach Fryer, left, receives his badge, number 116, from Shaun Sturlaugson, right, interim chief of police. LEFT: Zach Fryer takes the oath of office as the Green River Police Department’s new officer in city chambers on Monday, May 15. From left to right are Zach Fryer and Reed Clevenger, city administrator.
Photo Courtesy of City of Green River
Fryer celebrates his new position as an officer for the Green River Police Department with his parents, Dennis and Paige Fryer, his daughter Runa, and his fiancé. Katie.
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department sworn in new officer Zach Fryer on Monday, May 15. Fryer, a California native, has worked with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office for the past three years. Prior to that, he was at Carbon County Sheriff’s office and a corrections officer at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.