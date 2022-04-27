ROCK SPRINGS -- Rich and Marlene Kramer, the parents of the late Makayla “Mack” Kramer are proud to announce that Rock Springs High School senior Madison Blake is the recipient for the inaugural Mack Kramer Memorial Scholarship.
As part of the application process, Blake wrote an essay.
“I applied to this scholarship because I had many experiences with Mack growing up from band to AP class to softball,” said Blake. “I knew I would enjoy writing an essay reflecting on my memories of them.”
Blake noted that she and Mack both played the clarinet in Concert Band and the saxophone in Jazz Band.
She added, “I feel very honored to be chosen out of all the students that applied. Some of them obviously had different reasons for applying and may have had their own memories of Mack, but to know that the Sweetwater One Foundation and the Kramer family found a connection to my experiences with Mack is heart-warming.”
Blake will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in Wildlife and Fishery Biology Management.
According to Mack’s parents, they were impressed with Blake’s essay.
“While there were several highly qualified applicates, Madison’s essay stood out as she described attributes of Mack that have influenced her, including Mack’s leadership skills and sense of humor,” Marlene explained. “Mack had the honor of being a drum major during senior year and leading the Rock Springs High School marching band.”
In the essay, Madison described how Mack’s leadership style was to make sure that others thrived and to always take input from others.
“She also described Mack’s sense of humor and how Mack could always lighten the mood and get a smile from others, especially when making band director, Mr. Redmond uncomfortable!” Marlene shared. “Most importantly, Madison also wrote about how Mack strove to overcome mental health struggles.
“This was a meaningful part for us, as this is exactly what we want this scholarship to do – to bring awareness that anyone can struggle from mental health, it is nothing to be ashamed of and to seek help from others if you are struggling.”
The Kramers will be offering the $2020 memorial scholarship for nineteen years, one year for each year of Mack’s life.
“We want to honor Mack and recognize their legacy in a way that will help others for years to come,” said Marlene.
Kramer was the valedictorian of the Rock Springs High School Class of 2020. They were an accomplished band student and member of the Speech and Debate Team.
Kramer was a University of Wyoming student when they passed away.
“This year’s pool of applicants is special to us, since many were friends or acquaintances of Mack, as they would have been sophomores during Mack’s senior year,” Marlene expressed. “We appreciate all of the applicants who applied for the Mack Kramer Memorial Scholarship. We also want to thank the Sweetwater One Foundation Board for helping us go through all of the applications.”