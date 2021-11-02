GRRC

The Green River Recreation Center has a whole list of eventful activities coming up. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Recreation Center has a plethora of events coming up in the next few months that you or your children can take part in.

ADULT WALLYBALL LEAGUE

-Tuesday, Jan. 4

-Green River Recreation Center

-Team fees are $85

-Roster deadline is Friday, Dec. 10

At least one member from each team must attend the captain’s meeting. Games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Roster forms and rules will be available at the Recreation Center now.

For more information, please contact Sherry Schumacher (307-872-0517) or the front desk of the Green River Recreation Center (307-872-0511 ext. 0.)

YOUTH CO-ED INDOOR SOCCER

-Age groups are Preschool through 6th grade. Preschool children must be three years of age by Jan. 4, 2021.

-Preschool – 2nd grade (Jan. 3 – Feb. 10)

-3rd grade - 6th grade (Feb. 14 – Mar. 31)

Registration for participants and assistant coaches is Nov. 16 – Nov. 23 at the Green River Recreation Center.

$0 for coaches and assistant coaches

$12 with game shirt

$40 with purchases of game shirt

$28 without game shirt

$33 with immediate addition family member with game shirt

AQUATICS

Pool Hours of Operation

Monday-Friday (5 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) [October through April]

(10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) [May through September]

*Contact the Green River Recreation Center for more details on special pool activities such as Hand Float, Iceberg, Pool Volleyball and much more at 307-872-6151*

VIRTUAL 5K GOBBLE WOBBLE

A Virtual Race is a race you can run at any location, at your pace, outside or on a treadmill, alone or with a group of friends. Register here! https://grpr.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs

Once you register plan on picking up your race packet at the Green River Recreation Center.

Packet pickup is form Nov. 23 from noon to 9 p.m. or Nov. 24 between 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

T-shirts and race bibs included in packets

COST: $15 per adults 18+

COST: $10 per youth 5-17 (4 and under Free)

Race period completion goal Nov. 25-29

-Thursday, Nov. 4 (registration deadline)

CO-ED TOUGH TURKEY VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT 2021

-Friday, Nov. 20 – Nov. 21

Regular Registration: ($250) Oct. 11 – Nov. 5

Friday, Nov. 5 sign-up deadline

FROSTBITE 5K & 10K, 1 MILE FAMILY FUN RUN

WHERE: Expedition Island

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 19

START TIME: 9:30 a.m.

1 Mile Family Fun Run Start Time: 10:30 a.m.

