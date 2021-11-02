Fun activities happening at GRRC this winter By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Green River Recreation Center has a whole list of eventful activities coming up. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREEN RIVER – The Green River Recreation Center has a plethora of events coming up in the next few months that you or your children can take part in.ADULT WALLYBALL LEAGUE-Tuesday, Jan. 4-Green River Recreation Center-Team fees are $85-Roster deadline is Friday, Dec. 10At least one member from each team must attend the captain’s meeting. Games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Roster forms and rules will be available at the Recreation Center now.For more information, please contact Sherry Schumacher (307-872-0517) or the front desk of the Green River Recreation Center (307-872-0511 ext. 0.)YOUTH CO-ED INDOOR SOCCER-Age groups are Preschool through 6th grade. Preschool children must be three years of age by Jan. 4, 2021.-Preschool – 2nd grade (Jan. 3 – Feb. 10)-3rd grade - 6th grade (Feb. 14 – Mar. 31)Registration for participants and assistant coaches is Nov. 16 – Nov. 23 at the Green River Recreation Center.$0 for coaches and assistant coaches$12 with game shirt$40 with purchases of game shirt$28 without game shirt$33 with immediate addition family member with game shirtAQUATICSPool Hours of OperationMonday-Friday (5 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)Saturday (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) [October through April](10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) [May through September]*Contact the Green River Recreation Center for more details on special pool activities such as Hand Float, Iceberg, Pool Volleyball and much more at 307-872-6151*VIRTUAL 5K GOBBLE WOBBLEA Virtual Race is a race you can run at any location, at your pace, outside or on a treadmill, alone or with a group of friends. Register here! https://grpr.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcsOnce you register plan on picking up your race packet at the Green River Recreation Center.Packet pickup is form Nov. 23 from noon to 9 p.m. or Nov. 24 between 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.T-shirts and race bibs included in packetsCOST: $15 per adults 18+COST: $10 per youth 5-17 (4 and under Free)Race period completion goal Nov. 25-29-Thursday, Nov. 4 (registration deadline)CO-ED TOUGH TURKEY VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT 2021-Friday, Nov. 20 – Nov. 21Regular Registration: ($250) Oct. 11 – Nov. 5Friday, Nov. 5 sign-up deadlineFROSTBITE 5K & 10K, 1 MILE FAMILY FUN RUNWHERE: Expedition IslandDATE: Saturday, Feb. 19START TIME: 9:30 a.m.1 Mile Family Fun Run Start Time: 10:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now From Way Downtown: Sharing some kind words from a recent Rock Springs visitor Zotti, other elected officials voice their concerns over 1% tax election Museum fields inquiry about 1920s Rock Springs Tigers roll over Trojans in quarter finals of state playoffs COVID-19 update reveals new positive cases in Sweetwater County Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.