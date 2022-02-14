ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary teachers’ organization, welcomed four guests to its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 5.
President Marguerite Russold welcomed guests Cheri Howe, Terri Hueckstaedt, Tracy Maldonado and Misty Walker. The meeting was held at Coal Train Coffee Depot.
Chaplain Barb Twomey began the meeting with an interactive Valentine’s devotional. Following members’ responses regarding what they associate Valentine’s Day with, Twomey handed out small cards that could be filled out and given to others sharing positive thoughts.
The business meeting commenced with various committees and officers giving monthly reports. Fraternity Education Chair Susan Magnuson gave updates concerning the upcoming state convention slated for May 13th - 15th. The convention will be held in Cheyenne, the current location of the state president. The meeting will include business updates, speakers representing the altruistic project recipients for the past biennium, along with an Omega memorial service. Members who plan on attending were urged to make travel plans.
Magnuson had also set up a voting station for members to vote on prospective new members. Plans are in place to welcome the new members into the chapter in March.
Joy Christain, state president-elect, gave an update on her proposed state altruistic project. She will be installed as the state president in May and will announce her project at that time. For the next two years, money and other means of support will be raised for the project which will be given locally.
Mandy Sewell won the scholarship raffle basket which included a coffee mug from Kneeland Fine Art along with a gift certificate. The proceeds from the raffle are used to fund a scholarship which is presented to a qualified candidate continuing her schooling to become an educator. The scholarship is presented annually.
As the meeting closed, members made plans to meet on March 5 at Rock Springs Library. Members sang “The Lamp of ADK” to close the business portion of the meeting.
Following the meeting, members made their way to the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Museum Coordinator Jennifer Messer conducted a tour of the various displays. Messer provided updates to the developing plans the museum has to expand displays and services.
Additional members in attendance included: Mariah Roth, Sysser Duncan, Amanda Buel, Janelle Parton, Mendi Maes, and Alissa Ekdahl.