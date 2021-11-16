ROCK SPRINGS -- Over 700 Wyoming high school students attended the 65th Wyoming Association of Student Councils (WASC) convention in Rock Springs on Monday.
General sessions took place at Western Wyoming Community College throughout the day.
Students also participated in workshops and held regional meetings at Rock Springs High School.
According to Ben Schanck, executive director of WASC, it was a great opportunity to come together to practice leadership.
“This county does it big,” said Schanck. “We feel so welcome here.”
Students listened to state leaders, learned new leadership skills and strategies.
Mountain View High School senior Noell Kaiser was running for state secretary.
“It’s been interesting,” she mentioned. “I’ve enjoyed speaking to the candidates and I’m just glad to be here.”
Her friend Caprice Winn agreed.
“I’m learning a lot from other student council members who go to different schools,” Winn said.
“New friendships start here.”
RSHS junior Hadley Banks is the treasurer for the school’s student council. She chose to be in student council because “it was her chance to be a part of everything.”
During the convention, Banks said that one of the most valuable things she learned was that anyone can be a leader.
“It’s important for leaders to listen to others,” said Banks.
While the voting delegates listened to political candidates in the Western Theater, the non-voting delegates stayed in Rushmore Gymnasium to attend a special presentation recognizing Native American Heritage Month.
Green River resident Delaina Becenti represents the Navajo nation.
Before the students watched Becenti perform the traditional healing dance, she said a few words of encouragement.
“My goal since I was a child has been to be present and be proud of indigenous culture and share it with my community,” said Becenti. “I’m representing my indigenous brothers and sisters where ever I go.
“I encourage every one of you to unapologetically take up the space you deserve.”
She added, “My hope for my academic career is to be in a position to continuously uplift our culture and find purpose in helping.”
Becenti’s dance was connected to a story about a very ill girl.
According to Becenti, her grandfather had a dream that four girls were dancing with little cone shaped jingles. The girls danced as medicine to heal her. There are typically 365 cones to represent each day of the year.
During the convention, students listened to keynote speaker Caleb Campbell. He spoke about mental health.
Campbell is a West Point graduate, former Army Officer and ex-NFL linebacker. After a college football career at West Point full of accolades and awards, Campbell made history when he was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2008 NFL Draft.
Since he lived through rejection, depression, self-medication, and thoughts of suicide, Campbell understands the pressures that students are facing. He has endured an internal struggle to hide his truth and has overcome it by finding his voice. Campbell is a leading mental health advocate for teens and student athletes around the world, and one of TEEN TRUTH’s best speakers.
RSHS advisor Amberlee Beardsley expressed her appreciation for Campbell’s presentation on mental health.
Beardsley said, “We have so many students struggling with mental health issues.
“The students can’t focus if they’re not in a healthy mind-set.”