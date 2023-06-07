ROCK SPRINGS -- Gabryella Bates, a Rock Springs High School junior, is a delegate for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The conference will be held June 21-23, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.
She is the daughter of Rick and Jennifer Bates.
Bates expressed gratitude and excitement for this opportunity.
“I don’t know why they nominated me, but I’m happy they did, and I think it’s really cool that I’m going,” Bates expressed. “I think it will motivate me to do better in all the things I do.”
She noted that she’s looking forward to listening to the speakers and “learning a lot” from them.
Her mother expressed that “it’s an awesome opportunity” and mentioned that it’s the third time her daughter was nominated, explaining they hadn’t gone because of Covid and the riots in Washington D.C.
“Gabryella has wanted to be a doctor since she was five,” she pointed out.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who are interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Bates plans to dive deep in the Health Academy, as well as taking CNA classes during the rest of her high school career. She also has plans to go to University of Colorado since she will have the chance to study under the head geneticist.
According to Bates, she’s always wanted to be a geneticist since her two older sisters had a rare, genetic disorder, NKH Ketotic Hyperglycenemia. This fatal disease can cause serious neurological problems.
“I want to find a cure for it.”
The early 2000’s was not kind to the family. The disorder targets children at a very young age.
Jennifer revealed that 21 years ago, her oldest daughter passed away when she was just 28 months old and her other daughter passed away at only three months old in 2003.
“My mom went through hard times when my two older sisters passed away,” Bates said. “That’s why it’s important for me to find a cure; I don’t want other families to go through that. I want to help them.”
She said that she has a little sister whom she likes to see healthy and happy, too.
“I want to strive to do better for her.”
Bates is in the marching band as a flute player as well as the squad leader and a sprinter in the 200 long jump and triple jump in outdoor/indoor track.
Her mother expressed how proud she is of her daughter, noting that she hasn’t lost momentum; she keeps her grades up, maintaining at 3.5, she’s involved in community service, and she’s committed to the track team and band.
Bates’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent Wyoming based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
During the three-day congress, Bates will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
According to Cappecchi, this is a crucial time in America when more doctors and medical scientists are needed. The country needs those who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially.
Focused, bright and determined students like Bates are the future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance her family and peers can give her. The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.
The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that they must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career.
Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, MA, the academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians, medical scientists.
“I’m looking forward to being in a big place like Boston and build connections with a lot of people.”