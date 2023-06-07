Gabryella

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS -- Gabryella Bates, a Rock Springs High School junior, is a delegate for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The conference will be held June 21-23, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.

She is the daughter of Rick and Jennifer Bates.

