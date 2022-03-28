GREEN RIVER – Green River residents Lamar and Eileen Green started the Green River Pond Tour with Wiley and Toni Morgan in 1998.
Lynette Murphy, tour organizer said, “Ponding and koi fish are not something you think of in our great state.”
According to Murphy, the original organizers got together and wanted to show others their backyard ponds. They connected with several friends who all had backyard ponds. They chose a day and everyone toured each other’s gardens exchanging ideas and backyard creativity.
“It didn’t take long for them to start thinking about expanding and inviting the community into their garden homes,” Murphy explained. “They felt that there had to be others interested in backyard ponds or just viewing beautiful creative garden ideas.”
These residents wanted to share their successes and failures with backyard ponding or perennial gardens. They wanted to give others in our community access to see garden homes with ponds, water features or garden foliage that will successfully grow in our high desert climate.
The Greens and the Morgans succeeded. The Green River Pond tour became one of Sweetwater County’s most unique events.
Over 15 years ago, the Greens had decided to retire and move to Florida.
“That’s when I was asked to take over the Pond Tour,” Murphy shared. “I didn’t say ‘yes’ at first, knowing how much work it is to organize a tour. I finally decided to just try it out and see if I could organize a successful tour.
“As you can see, I am still here pulling garden homeowners together, giving our community access to backyard beauties.”
Murphy made a few changes with the tour. The first change is the name. We are now the Green River Pond and Garden Tour.
“That change is because you don’t have to have a pond to be on the tour,” she explained. “If you have a vegetable garden, raised bed gardening, perennial garden, composting ideas, water feature, chickens or any type of landscaping is now included on this tour.”
Having a variety of garden types is the key to educating those visitors who are looking for information on that one idea they want to incorporate in their garden landscape.
Another change is Green River Pond and Garden tour isn’t for Green River residents only. In past garden tours, visitors walked through gardens in Rock Springs and Jamestown.
This year the Green River Pond and Garden tour is scheduled for Saturday, 6th of August. Gardens will open at 9 a.m. and close at 3p.m.
The tour is free to the public and you can get tour guides at Riverside Nursery, 100 E 2nd St. and the Green River Chamber of Commerce, 1155 West Flaming Gorge Way two weeks prior to the tour.
“The Pond Tour is the perfect time for us to have a raffle,” Murphy announced. “Our raffles were created to help someone in our community.”
Tickets are sold by garden homeowners prior to the tour and during the tour. Raffle items are drawn the evening of the pond tour and winners are called on the following Monday.
“We are so grateful for all those who help with raffle items.”