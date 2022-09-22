GREEN RIVER — As tensions rise between animal advocates and the city of Green River, regarding the use of carbon monoxide when euthanizing an animal, animal control supervisor Tracy Wyant defended the use of gas chamber euthanasia.
“Until you are here, you have no idea what goes on,” said Wyant. “I’ve been called sadistic and have even been compared to Hitler.
“I want to make sure that our citizens, children and everyone else are safe and I want us to help provide the best possible pets for families.”
According to documents obtained by Rocket Miner from Wyant, 195 animal adoptions have taken place since January 2022 and 35 animals have been euthanized. Seven out of the 35 were euthanized by injection. Those euthanized included feral, wild, sick cats and aggressive, terminally-ill dogs.
Wyant said one of the officers at the facility builds a network of rescuers from four states but pointed out that they will not take dogs with bite history or aggression.
“That’s when we run into problems.”
Wyant puts the blame on many pet owners for poor dog training and lack of socialization.
“When an aggressive dog arrives, they get excited to see us because they like people more than other dogs,” she said. “We like them, we get attached to them, play with them and we just see that side to them, but in the back of my mind, I know they have aggression.”
Wyant gave examples of dogs that had been killed by other dogs after reuniting with owners.
“If we had kept those dogs, we would have put them to sleep and that wouldn’t have happened,” she expressed. “It’s a constant dilemma.”
She said that if another dog jumped over her fence and attacked her dog, she would have been devastated.
“The liability is always in the back of our minds all the time before we make these decisions to euthanize. Is this dog going to be at risk when we let it go?”
Wyant described the staff’s reaction to euthanizing an animal via carbon monoxide.
“There have been tears shed, I guarantee you, with every single person here. This is something we struggle with after getting attached to the animal ourselves but it’s our responsibility.”
“It’s not a decision we take lightly.”
Wyant shared an experience the shelter had with a golden retriever that was destructive and violent due to separation anxiety issues.
After being at the shelter for seven months, the staff found a home for this dog. He was paired with a stay-at-home mom.
“The dog is doing well but those kinds of cases are very few and far in between.”
She discussed how aggressive dogs eventually become desensitized after being isolated in cages.“They don’t want to have anything to do with people. They quit caring about humans. Is that fair? Is that quality of life? Is that humane?”
According to Wyant, when the staff sees the animal’s quality of life is decreasing, they make the difficult decision.
She expressed concern for feral cats as they live on the streets, searching for food, someplace warm and being chased by dogs.
“Trying to fend for themselves that way is not a good life,” she expressed. “To put a cat out there and let them live that kind of life isn’t something I agree with.
“I think death is okay versus that type of life.”
Wyant spends time finding homes for feral cats, as well, by finding barns and ranches that will provide them with food, shelter, water and vet care.
“If I can’t find a barn or someone who would take a feral cat, I won’t put it back out there,” she said. “Euthanasia is necessary for feral cats. Those cats are very hard to handle.”
She pointed out that rather than seeing the feral cat struggle during the injection method, as well as staff being injured by the cat, she would choose to “put it in a feral box, place it in the chamber, push a button and walk away.”
“If I have a choice to put an animal in there, push that button and walk away, I would. We still cry, we stress, we talk about it but that method is not as personal and not as emotional,” she expressed.
“Some of these people don’t care about the mental health of an animal control officer. What about my animal control officers who cry when they have to euthanize?”
“I just do what I need to do and then I focus on what I can save,” Wyant said.
“It’s not black and white here. We make these decisions all the time.”
She shared an experience they had with a cat not long ago. The owner didn’t teach it how to use a litter box and kept punishing the cat by keeping it in a cage surrounded by it’s feces daily. The cat was adopted but was returned to the facility two months later.
The new owner placed multiple litter boxes in the house and it still pooped everywhere in that house, Wyant explained. “It was a sweet cat, but I couldn’t save it. I had to focus on an animal I could save.
“This is the world of animal control. We probably care more about these animals more than anyone out there.”
According to Wyant, in other animal shelters in bigger cities, the animal is forced into a corner with a device around its neck. The staff member shuts the door on them, forcing them to lean against the wall while another staff member gives them the shot in the leg. The animal becomes drowsy and then it’s put to sleep.
Wyant pointed out that “euthanasia by carbon monoxide is intended for only fractious dogs and fractious cats.”
“To me, the more humane thing is getting them loopy, walk them in there, push a button and walk away versus choking them and forcing them in a corner to administer the kill drug in them so they can lay down to die.
“An injection requires at least two people. I can put them in the chamber by myself, push that button and walk away,” she added, explaining the well-being of her own mental health.
A veterinarian from Lyman and a councilman witnessed a pit bull euthanized via carbon monoxide at the shelter.
After she administered the shot into the dog to cause drowsiness, the dog voluntarily walked into the chamber.
“In 20 seconds, he collapsed. He passed away. I was asked, ‘That was it?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’”
Wyant recalls the protesters saying that animals have violently and frightenedly made attempts to escape while they are in the chamber.
“There is no fight or flight. Just like humans who have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, they just don’t wake up.”
“With this method, I can recuperate and we can deal with the rest of the day.”
Wyant shared a recent experience she had with a dog she and the staff had bonded with over a few months. She had to euthanize him by lethal injection.
“He wasn’t aggressive with us. We were able to give him treats and be able to euthanize him by injection. This dog was really nice. He didn’t try to bite me. I shaved his leg while looking into his eyes. Then I had to kill him right there in my arms,” she expressed.
“This is a dog I bonded with but I realized he wasn’t going to be adopted. The quality of life here for him was awful. Giving him that injection was a hands-on personal thing.”
According to Wyant, since the council has taken steps to move forward with eliminating the gas chamber, the staff at Green River Animal Control will have both options to euthanize until about January 2023.
She stated that other than the delay of updating areas and waiting on parts to arrive for equipment, she feels that there are quite a few city officials and other veterinarians “going to bat” for her in keeping the chamber after seeing how mentally difficult one method is versus the other.
“I don’t want to see it go. I want to preserve my mental health and so does my staff,” she expressed. “I don’t feel I’m torturing these animals or putting them in barbaric devices.
“The people who matter to me know the truth.”
