Steps are being taken by Green River city council to eliminate the gas chamber at Green River animal control. On the right is a rolling cage shelter officers use to transport sick and disabled animals to the gas chamber on the left.

GREEN RIVER — As tensions rise between animal advocates and the city of Green River, regarding the use of carbon monoxide when euthanizing an animal, animal control supervisor Tracy Wyant defended the use of gas chamber euthanasia.

“Until you are here, you have no idea what goes on,” said Wyant. “I’ve been called sadistic and have even been compared to Hitler.

