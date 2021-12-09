...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...East Sweetwater County, Rock Springs and Green River
and Flaming Gorge.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The acceptance of funds for the GEAR UP FY2022 was approved at the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9.
ROCK SPRINGS – The acceptance of funds for the GEAR UP FY2022 was approved at the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The grant total for this year comes in at $501,255.
This particular grant supports students in the seventh grade through their first year of college.
According to the agenda, “The grant has allowed us to serve hundreds of students annually across the five-county service area; this year we served 412 students.
“Primary focus has been and will be placed on comprehensive mentoring, financial aid and advising and academic planning, advising and career counseling.”
The agenda goes on to state that Western has enrolled over 60 college freshmen through this program.
“Western has matriculated over 60 college freshmen from this program. We have outstanding employees working on the GEAR UP project throughout our service area, and they are making a difference in the lives of Wyoming students.
“We are looking forward to another year of activity and involvement for these students and their parents. For FY22 WWCC will be maintaining the largest program in the state and will continue to serve our five-county service area.”
The agenda also states that the GEAR UP grant was renewed in September “as part of a statewide grant that is reapproved annually based upon successful progress of the program and use of the grant dollars.”
This year marks the fifth year of the seven-year grant cycle.