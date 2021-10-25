SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The general-purpose tax initiative will on the ballot for the Nov. 2 special election.
If pushed forward by voters, 3/4 of the tax will go to public safety and 1/4 will go to economic development.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said that budget cuts is one of the primary reasons for the proposed tax.
“From 2010-2022, the county has cut around 58 positions due to having to cut our budget,” Schoenfeld said. “We had to cut 20 positions the year alone that was equivalent to $1.3 million for the county budget.”
Due to the the budget cuts, Schoenfeld said that some of the public service organizations have been affected.
“The cuts this year also included not funding or significantly cutting some public services organizations. All of these organizations provide services that I deem as essential to our community.
They provide services to low income and struggling families and are often the only way many families get by with working, full time child care, and being able to afford the basic necessities of a family.”
Schoenfeld said that she previously worked at the YWCA of Sweetwater County.
“I know first hand how devastating it is to cut services to those who need it most in the community. With many of these cuts, the services being provided have not been completely eliminated but most of them have been significantly reduced.”
According to a mailer sent out by the county, public safety services costs Sweetwater County entities over $38 million a year. Also, revenue from sales tax for the towns, cities and the county have “declined to historic lows over the last 20 years.”
The proposed tax initiative will fund eligible public safety agencies such as ambulance services, police departments, the sheriff department, fire departments and the dispatch services.
Schoenfeld said that the proposed tax initiative will help cover 1/3 of the local public safety costs.
“The Rock Springs Police Department has cut 8 positions and they aren’t able to support a street crimes unit to focus specifically on dealing with the increased drug and gang crimes in our community,” Schoenfeld said. “Also they can’t support a traffic unit.”
According to Schoenfeld, the Green River Police Department cut two positions and “is currently operating at the lowest officer number that they have had since 1982.”
The department is operating at the lowest number possible to provide 24-hour service.
In 2020, Schoenfeld said that the call center responded to 100,512 calls.
“There is a huge need to make upgrades in our technology to adequately serve the 14 Sweetwater County agencies that they receive calls, dispatch for and are the lifeline for,” Schoenfeld said. “With the declining revenues, there is no funding to pay for any upgrades or additional items.”
“I think that’s a concern and that it’s really detrimental to our community,” Schoenfeld said.
For eligible development and new business recruitment, the tax could fund things like grant matching, business retention and expansion programs and workforce development initiatives.
Some of the eligible economic development projects include the Middle Baxter Industrial Park infrastructure development, improved Wi-Fi access points and an entrepreneur hub facility.
Looking forward, Schoenfeld said that the commissioners have “no intention of making the tex permanent.”
“It’s more or less like a stop-gap. In three years, it’ll be brought back for the voters to reassess,” Schoenfeld said. “No matter what though, we want the voters to educate themselves on the proposed tax and go vote. Whether or not they vote in favor of it, we still want them to vote.”
A sample ballot for the Nov. 2 special election can be found on the county’s website, www.sweet.wy.us.
Voters will need to present a valid form of ID when they show up to vote.
According to the county’s website, the following forms of identification will be accepted: a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card; tribal ID card; U.S. passport; U.S. military card; driver’s license or identification card from another state; University of Wyoming student ID; a Wyoming community college student ID; valid Medicare insurance card; valid Medicaid insurance card.
Additional information concerning the Nov. 2 special election can be found on the county’s website.