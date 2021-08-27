...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Much of central and western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Saturday, August 28.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. continues to
be observed across much of western and central Wyoming. The smoke
may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality,
especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zone 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Saturday: west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The two new vehicles donated by Genesis Alkali. Pictured from left to right are Craig Barringer (Sweetwater County School District No. 2 superintendent), Darren Heslep (Green River High School principal), Aaron Locker (GRHS automotive instructor), Connie Bauers (Genesis Alkali), Fred von Ahrens (Genesis Alkali) and David (Genesis Alkali).
GREEN RIVER -- Genesis Alkali donated two additional vehicles to Green River High School’s automotive program as the 2022 school year kicks off.
Automotive instructor Aaron Locker stated in a press release, “The first vehicle, a 2006 Ford Explorer was invaluable to us during the 2021 school year. So far, we have used it mainly for electrical system demonstrations, comparing data observed on the scan tool with raw data observed from an oscilloscope, complex system failures where one must analyze common power and ground feeds with multiple trouble codes present. Scenarios like that.
The automotive program tries to convince the students to not always trust their scan tools at face value, not to assume a part is bad simply because a trouble code is stored.
“I want them to verify that sensor. ‘Is it working or not working? Is power and ground present? If not, where is the break located?’” Locker stated.
“I want them to verify and test, not just replace parts. These vehicles help us to accomplish that mission. These types of problems are what students can expect to work on in our industry.”
The two additional vehicles allow the automotive program to level the playing field by providing structured learning opportunities.
“I want that student’s first brake job done on a shop car,” stated Locker. “This allows me to structure a demonstration and a lab scenario for students and control the variables, ensuring success on that first experience.
“I stock spare parts, have access to service information and can answer the student’s questions easily when they get stuck or when they don’t finish. These vehicles don’t have to leave the shop. Students can finish the lab later that day if they need more time during their first attempt.”
Many of the vehicles that GRHS currently uses are donated by local businesses and by individuals.
“We started this journey seven years ago with cars destined for the crusher,” Locker stated.
“Essentially, we borrowed them from the crusher, used them for student training scenarios, and when things become too worn out to work any longer, we send them back to the crusher.
“It’s kind of like double recycling. Our fleet is getting long in the tooth and many of our vehicles are over 20 years old, which did not run when we got them. The oldest vehicle is from 1973 and the second oldest is from 1989.
“Kids really want to work on the newer stuff. It’s more like the stuff they own.”