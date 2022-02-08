ROCK SPRINGS -- George and Donna Wisniewski have been married for 56 years. They met in Hawaii while George was in the navy.
Donna was the oldest in her family. She has been a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all of her life. She took care of her disabled father, siblings and held down two jobs. She worked at a bank during the day and worked in the concessions area at a theater at night, selling popcorn, candy and beverages.
George was the youngest in his Catholic family.
One night Donna’s sister noticed George and his friend playing handball during intermission. She suggested they ought to play against them.
Donna was hesitant because she thought the men would be a bit aggressive. Donna’s sister convinced her they were flexible and fast enough to beat them.
“George and I bonded since that first game of handball,” she shared.
George was a regular at the theater and often asked for a tall glass of ice.
At first, Donna was confused that he didn’t want to drink liquid with it but she still gave it to him.
George eventually asked Donna to go out with him. Even though she was 21 years old at the time, she was still living with her father and siblings. She still had rules to follow.
“I said ‘you’ll have to ask my dad,’ she said. “He laughed and said, ‘I don’t want to take your dad out! I want to take you out!’”
Even though George thought it was odd, he still went to her house to ask for her father’s permission to take his daughter out.
“My dad was a bouncer,” Donna revealed. “It’s easy for him to know what people are really like.”
After having a short conversation with George, Donna’s father took her into a room to have a discussion.
“He said, ‘you’re not going out with him,’ Donna shared. “’He’s an alcoholic.’”
Donna was surprised he suspected such a thing since she could never smell alcohol on George.
“He was always chewing gum or had a mint in his mouth,” she explained. “He’d wear lots of after shave too.”
She took George outside and she expressed her concerns to him. He didn’t believe that drinking alcohol was an issue. She said she couldn’t date him if he kept drinking.
“At the time I doubted I’d marry George but I really liked him and wanted to get to know him,” she said. “I also had a feeling we were going to overcome that problem.”
“You have to be willing to change,” George said. “We’ve come from two different backgrounds - if you don’t merge your ideas and figure out which path you two should go together, it won’t work.
“It’s not me and marriage, it’s we and marriage.”
Donna convinced her father she was old enough to make her own decisions but the patriarch still gave her a warning.
“My father told me ‘Know this, it’s against my wishes, but know that if anything should happen, you’re never coming back to this house.’”
The threat scared Donna at first but she had a feeling her happy ending was just around the corner.
“Polynesian families are known to be very strict with the children,” Donna noted. “But later, he ended up loving George.”
George said, “When I met her, I knew I wanted to marry her.”
To George’s parents’ surprise, he converted to the LDS religion and married Donna in an LDS church.
After they got married, they moved to Rock Springs.
“My mother-in-law and I truly got along,” Donna recalled. “I told her over and over that she was the best mother-in-law and grandmother.
“I told her once that someday I hope I can be as good as a good mother-in-law and a grandmother as she is.”
She added, “She was not a judgmental person and she loved me for the person I was.”
George’s and Donna’s children had a close relationship with George’s parents. They lived just two houses up from the couple. On the way to school, their children visited them. They visited them again on the way back home.
“They loved our kids,” Donna said. “They loved having them there so much. Even when they were in high school, they still visited them. My mother-in-law even wanted them to do their homework over there.”
When they passed, Donna noticed the things her children inherited and reminded them that the memories of their grandparents will last forever.
“Spending that time together was the biggest gift my mother and father-in-law have ever given my children,” Donna pointed out. “The memories of that are better than things.”
“We love our children, we love our family, and we try to spend as much time as we can with all of them.”
Every Sunday, they invite their children and grandchildren for dinner. There is one main rule everyone is instructed to follow though.
“We tell them to leave their cell phones in their cars,” Donna said.
Donna and George have 24 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
“We are so grateful that we’re getting to know them better,” she expressed. “When we’re gone, we don’t want them to say, ‘We didn’t know them.’”
She added, “I always told my kids, ‘you only have one grandmother and one grandfather. Spend time with them.’”
“Memories are priceless.”
As a sign of surrender during an argument, George says he “cries first.”
“He’s a big jokester,” she chuckled.
“Yes, ma’am always works!” George pointed out.
“Even when you get older, the things you argue about doesn’t really matter anyway,” George said. “You get a little upset at first, five minutes later, it goes away and you forget about it.”
“In the scheme of things, is it worth it?” Donna asked.
“You look back at the things you fought over when you were younger and realize they’re stupid,” George said.
“When you’re young, you’re discontent with many things but when you get older and wiser, you look at it and say ‘who cares?’” Donna laughed.
“You don’t want to keep being mad at your sweetheart,” George advised. “When it’s cold, you’ll need someone to cuddle with.”
The couple agree that too many couples throw the towel in after the “first bump.”
“They want to get out,” Donna said. “You love each other enough to get married, you should love each other enough to work it out.
“You can’t have one do all the giving and the other just take. That is not a marriage. You both have to give and take and help each other.”