Why, exactly, is a Georgia native calling the Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Ten Sleep, Wyoming?

There are two reasons — the first being that said Georgian is Caroline George, author of successful young adult novels “Dearest Josephine” (2021), “The Summer We Forgot” (2022) and the upcoming “Curses and Other Buried Things,” which is set to be published on Oct. 10. The second reason is that, as of four months ago, this Georgia native is a resident of Ten Sleep. “I just want to live a story,” George said on Wednesday afternoon. “I think I spent a lot of years of my life living for the page. If I wasn’t writing, I was thinking about fictional characters and how things were going to fit together. “I think now I’m in a place where I am just enjoying living my story. I had been writing full time for five years, and fell in love with Wyoming.Then, I got this job with a ranch out here and moved out to a town of 250 people. Now, I’m learning how to cowboy and how to rope. It’s very different, but I feel a lot of peace.” Aside from the geography,Ten Sleep isn’t that unlike where she grew up in northern Georgia. Small towns have a structure that she appreciates, scars and all, as is the central thematic focus of this latest work.

