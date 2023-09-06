Get Ahead of Sepsis: An important message highlighting timely treatment

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in launching Get Ahead of Sepsis, an educational initiative to protect Americans from the devastating effects of sepsis.

This initiative emphasizes the importance of early recognition and timely treatment of sepsis, as well as the importance of preventing infections that could lead to sepsis, said MHSC Education Director Patty O’Lexey.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus