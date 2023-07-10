SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Fair is right around the corner, which means that people will get to purchase swine, goat, cow, sheep or turkey from the 4H and FFA members of Sweetwater and Daggett counties at the Junior Livestock Auction.
The Junior Livestock Auction is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. in the indoor arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Mountain Meats of Craig, Colorado, has been contracted to slaughter and process the sale animals. All meat processed by Mountain Meats is scheduled to be delivered back to the Sweetwater Events Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 26, with pick up starting at 11:30 a.m.
Below is a list of the 2023 Sweetwater Livestock Auction Youth Cosigners.
Beef
Buckly Baker, Farson Livestock
Saige Baker, Farson Livestock
Haley Benson, Corral Crew
Aubrey Boodleman, Corral Crew
Haley Boodleman, Corral Crew
Simeon Brady, Lucerne Valley
Gunner Brown, McKinnon Wranglers
Jordan Christensen, Corral Crew/GR FFA
Keaton Davies, McKinnon Wranglers
Skylynn Davies, McKinnon Wranglers
Addison Eaton, Farson Livestock
Drew Eaton, Farson Livestock
Ashten Folks, Sagehoppers
Benjamin Folks, Sagehoppers
Kyra Folks, Sagehoppers/LS FFA
Brystoll Gines, Farson Livestock
Taylor Hernandez, Corral Crew/GR FFA
Camden Hughes, Lucerne Valley
Kyler Hughes, Lucerne Valley
Cadence Jones, Farson Livestock
Cashton Jones, Farson Livestock
Brexlee Lial, Lucerne Valley
Aiden Neher, Wild Hogs
Andrew Neher, Wild Hogs
Bailee Neilson, Farson Livestock
Paden Neilson, Farson Livestock
Paige Neilson, Farson Livestock
Rylee Neilson, Farson Livestock
Gatlin Pendleton, Lucerne Valley
Gradie Pendleton, Lucerne Valley
Charly Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Cooper Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Dally Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Colton Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Logan Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Oakley Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Makynli Potter, Lucerne Valley
Jayden Potter, Lucerne Valley
Waylon Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Brycin Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Addisyn Potter, Lucerne Valley
Aden Scheer, Farson Livestock
Eli Scheer, Farson Livestock
Matthew Smith, Farson Livestock
Rebecca Smith, Farson Livestock
Makenzi Reddon, Farson Livestock
Randal Reddon, Farson Livestock
Brantley Robison, Corral Crew
Stetson Rothlisberger, McKinnon Wranglers
Lilly Vigoren, Farson Livestock
Melanie Vigoren, Farson Livestock
Chase Westerberg, McKinnon Wranglers
Tracie Westerberg, McKinnon Wranglers
Stetzen Young, McKinnon Wranglers
Tinzley Young, McKinnon Wranglers
Sheep
Aurora Baker, Corral Crew
Isaac Baker, Corral Crew
Aubrey Boodleman, Corral Crew
Halee Boodleman, Corral Crew
Jordan Christensen, Corral Crew/GR FFA
Landry Duncombe, Corral Crew
Ranger Duncombe, Corral Crew
Josie Jeppsen, Corral Crew
Ziva Jeppsen, Corral Crew
Kaizley Kenney, Corral Crew
Jakob Lloyd, Project Hope/GR FFA
Karson Mathews, Corral Crew
Ivory Neher, Project Hope/GR FFA
Jeremy Neher, Project Hope
Wesley Olsen, McKinnon Wranglers
Kendal Porter, GR FFA/Project Hope
Brycin Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Payson Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Kendal Porter, GR FFA/Project Hope
Teigan Porter, Project Hope
Turkey
Kennedy Kleinlein, Corrall Crew
Alaina Sharp, GR FFA
John Smith, Sagehoppers
Molly Stanton, Project Hope/GR FFA
Colton Walker, Wyoming West
Sam Walker, Wyoming West
Swine
Boone Aimone, McKinnon Wranglers
Bridger Aimone, McKinnon Wranglers
Cash Anderson, McKinnon Wranglers
Estrella Armijo, McKinnon Wranglers/GR FFA
Hayven Benjamin, Sagehoppers
Rowdy Benjamin, Sagehoppers
Bearett Berg, Sagehoppers
Dawson Bernard, Project Hope
Madison Bernard, Project Hope
Neveah Bryant, Sagehoppers
Sophia Bryant, Sagehoppers
Addysen Bodin, Sagehoppers
Rayan Cordova, McKinnon Wranglers
Ryley Cordova, McKinnon Wranglers
Sentesa Cordova, McKinnon Wranglers
Jaycee Corona, Sagehoppers
Brandon Dale, Sagehoppers
Brian Dale, Sagehoppers
Brianna Dale, Sagehoppers
Brooklyn Dale, Sagehoppers
Cooper Davies, McKinnon Wranglers
KaeJay Davies, McKinnon Wranglers/GR FFA
Rainey Davies, McKinnon Wranglers
Hallee DeCoteau, Sagehoppers
Taycie Fox, Project Hope/GR FFA
Brohdan Flores, Project Hope
Rylie Franklin, Wyoming West
Teague Goodman, Lucerne Valley
Draiven Houchin, McKinnon Wranglers
Gavin Houchin, McKinnon Wranglers
Tacelyn Jones, Wyoming West
Dayton Kester, Wyoming West
Keelyn Kester, Wyoming West
Sierra Kitchell, McKinnon Wranglers
Kohl Kitchell, McKinnon Wranglers
Kennedy Kleinlein, Corral Crew
Madison Korkow, GR FFA
Daviney Koshar, Sagehoppers
Julia Koshar, Sagehoppers
Benjamin Lail, Lucerne Valley
Brackin Lail, Lucerne Valley
Brexlee Lail, Lucerne Valley
Adelyn Lewis, Project Hope
Bishop Macy, Sagehoppers
Destiny Macy, Sagehoppers
Ivy-Joe Macy, Sagehoppers
Zackery Mikesell, Project Hope/GR FFA
Aiden Neher, Wild Hogs
Andrew Neher, Wild Hogs
Ivory Neher, Project Hope/GR FFA
Jeremy Neher, Project Hope/GR FFA
Jayce Potter, Sagehoppers
Payson Potter, McKinnon Wranglers
Adia Price, Project Hope
Brylee Price, Project Hope
Mariah Price, Project Hope
Dustin Ryan, Wyoming West
Conley Spencer, Lucerne Valley
Myleah Swanson, Project Hope/GR FFA
Macey Tait, McKinnon Wranglers/GR FFA
Avery Thomas, McKinnon Wranglers
Cope Thomas, McKinnon Wranglers
Colten Walker, Wyoming West
Samuel Walker, Wyoming West
Thatcher Walker, Wyoming West
Bailey Walsh, Wyoming West
Mark Weaver, Wyoming West
Montgomery Weaver, Wyoming West
Connor Weese, Wyoming West
Katherine Weese, Wyoming West
Neveah Williams, Sagehoppers
Rhyden Williams, Sagehoppers
Goat
Buckly Baker, Farson Livestock
Saige Baker, Farson Livestock
Aurora Baker, Corral Crew
Isaac Baker, Corral Crew
Madison Bernard, Project Hope
Brystoll Gines, Farson Livestock
Ziva Jeppsen, Corral Crew
Josie Jeppsen, Corral Crew
Ivy-Joe Macy, Sagehoppers
Zackery Mikesell, Project Hope/GR FFA
Teigan Porter, Project Hope
Mariah Price, Project Hope
Molly Stanton, Project Hope/GR FFA
Thatcher Walker, Wyoming West
Marilyn Weaver, Wyoming West/LS FFA
Mark Weaver, Wyoming West
Montgomery Weaver, Wyoming West