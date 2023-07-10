Image four

The Sweetwater County Fair is right around the corner, which means that people will get to purchase swine, goat, cow, sheep or turkey from the 4H and FFA members of Sweetwater and Daggett counties at the Junior Livestock Auction. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

The Junior Livestock Auction is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. in the indoor arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

