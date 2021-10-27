...Strong West Wind Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West wind of 25 to 35 mph will be common with gusts 45 to
50 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 80 will be impacted as well as
other roadways. Sudden and strong wind gusts could result in
control issues for lightweight and high profile vehicles. North
south highways will have strong crosswind gusts.
GREEN RIVER – The American Legion Family in Green River will be hosting the 5th annual Veterans Freedom Race on Nov. 6.
The Veterans Freedom Run/Walk is held to recognize those who have served the military in the United States.
The proceeds made from the event will go toward helping to provide food during the holiday season for local veterans.
Medals will be given to the top 3 finishers of the 5k and 10k races.
Anyone wishing to participate in the run/walk can register at www.runnercard.com. The registration deadline is Nov. 5.
The race will start and finish at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River, which is located at 38 North Center Street.
To race in the 10K, it cost $25 for people aged 5-17 and $35 for anyone 18 or older. To race in the 5K, it cost $15 for people aged 5-17 and $25 for anyone 18 or older. It's free to run or walk the one-mile Veteran Walk, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Both the 10K and 5K races will begin at 9:30 a.m. and be professionally timed and there will be a special flag presentation from the Green River Fire Department at the finish line.
The one-mile Veteran Walk will be led by the Boy Scouts Troop 312 Color Guard onto Flaming Gorge and back to the American Legion. The Green River Girl Scouts will accompany the Boy Scouts and the Green River High School band will be playing tunes.