Remington New Model Army percussion revolver once owned by “Big Nose” George Parott is currently on display at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River as part of the “Firearms of the American West - Single Action Revolvers” exhibit.
This portrait of Dr. John Osborne can be found in the book Big Nose George - His Troublesome Trail by Mark E. Miller.
“Big Nose” George Parott was a Wyoming outlaw who killed law enforcement officers in 1878.
The Carbon County Museum’s George Parott exhibit is available for viewing.
Dr. John Osborne’s shoes, made from the tanned skin of outlaw George Parott are on display at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A new book about one of the strangest cases in Wyoming frontier history has just been released.
In 1878, two Wyoming lawmen, Carbon County Deputy Sheriff Robert Widdowfield and Union Pacific Special Agent Henry “Tip” Vincent were murdered near Elk Mountain by George “Big Nose” Parott and his gang after a botched train robbery.
Captured in Montana in 1880, Parott stood trial in Rawlins, was convicted of the killings and sentenced to death. When he attempted to escape the county jail, an enraged mob lynched him.
What followed next was a bizarre chain of events unique in Old West history - two local doctors took charge of Parott’s body, removed his brain for study and presented his skullcap to their young female assistant Lillian Heath, who went on to become the first licensed woman doctor in Wyoming.
One of the physicians, Dr. John Osborne, skinned large portions of the body, had the skin tanned and incorporated it into a pair of shoes. Years later, he wore the shoes to his inaugural ball when he was elected Governor of Wyoming.
High Plains Press of Glendo recently published a new book about Parott: Big Nose George - His Troublesome Trail by Mark E. Miller. Miller served as Wyoming State Archaeologist for 30 years.
“Extensively researched and compellingly written, Big Nose George is easily the most authoritative work on the case yet produced,” said Dick Blust, museum services specialist. “It’s now available at the museum’s book store in Green River.”
Parott’s handgun, a .44-caliber Remington New Model Army, is part of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s “Firearms of the American West - Single Action Revolvers” exhibit. It bears two notches cut into its grip.
The Carbon County Museum in Rawlins has a fine George Parott exhibit, which includes his death mask, a cast of his skull and Dr. Osborne’s shoes made from his tanned skin.
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.