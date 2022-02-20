ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School junior Maggie Smith isn’t a cheerleader. She wrestles for the RSHS wrestling team.
Smith has been wrestling since she was three years old.
“I fell in love with wrestling because it makes me a better person, and any success I have in wrestling correlates with the amount of work I put in,” Smith shared. “It's not like other sports where you win and lose as a team.”
She believes “the intensity of a wrestling room is unmatched by any other sport.”
“There is an incredible amount of support when you are surrounded by others who love the sport, and we are all constantly working to become better athletes and better people,” she said.
According to Smith, there are both advantages and disadvantages in being a female wrestler on a team that was originally designated for boys.
“Up until I was about 12 or 13, the strength and size difference didn't matter,” she explained. “My female friends who wrestle too, especially in the lower weights seem like they have fewer issues with strength than I do in the upper weights.”
She added, “The boys are stronger, but we're more flexible and I think most girls learn how to wrestle differently.”
Smith went on to explain that girls may pay more attention to and try to perfect the technique, rather than focusing on overpowering the competition.
“It's a struggle wrestling the guys, but it makes me a better wrestler and gives me advantages when I go compete against other girls.”
Smith’s high school wrestling coach already knew she would join the team when she was old enough.
“Almost every wrestler in the town, and lots across the state, know of me,” she revealed. “It's so normal for me to be on the wrestling team that I had no doubt I'd join and if I did face any adversity I didn't even notice.”
Over the past two years, other girls had been on the team. Several years ago, there was another female wrestler.
“I believe I am the first girl to wrestle consistently for the team and wrestle all four years,” she said. “Madison Gines wrestled quite a while ago and went to regionals once or twice but never qualified for state.”
“I believe I was the first to go to state and the first girl to letter in Rock Springs.”
Smith plans to continue wrestling after high school. She wants to wrestle in college and continue after that at the international level, hopefully at the Olympic level.
“I am currently in contact with several college coaches and I will visit many colleges over the next year to find the best fit for me,” she shared. “This spring and summer, I will go to several national tournaments, and I'm hoping to talk to more colleges.
“My goal this spring and summer is to earn a spot on the US Junior World Team.”
When Smith steps on the mat she steps into a whole new world.
“Sometimes I’ll get nervous before I step on the mat but my mind clears when I’m wrestling,” she described.”It all becomes very much muscle memory and I focus on what is happening at that moment.”
Smith believes the numbers have grown a lot since she started playing football.
“There have always been one or two girls in the YAFL league, but the number keeps growing,” she said “I believe there was about eight or so girls in the league this past fall, there’s two girls at the junior high, and there’s one other girl on the high school team.
“I don’t think we really need a girl's team but I love seeing the young girls trying different sports.”
Most will agree that Smith is a pioneer for girls in football and wrestling in Rock Springs.
Smith’s advice to girls who want to play unconventional sports, and ‘normal’ sports, is to “learn to love yourself as an athlete.”
“This can be as simple as loving the sport so much that you just enjoy participating in it or this can be loving the process of becoming a better all-around athlete and person,” she said. “When I was younger, I compared myself to the boys, because it was reasonable for me to be stronger than them.
“Now, I feel more accomplished when I beat myself.”
She added, “I would also encourage girls to use any hate as fuel to make them better. It definitely depends on the person and situation.”
While every girl in sports may have received some criticism or doubt, Smith understands how frustrating it can be.
“I don’t let snarky comments get me down. I just think to myself ‘I’ll prove him wrong someday’ and just keep working hard,” she said. “This adversity can come in all shapes and sizes, but as long as you love your sport and love getting better, it doesn’t matter.”