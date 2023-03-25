SWEETWATER COUNTY – What was once an elementary school building in Green River that sat unused, is now being turned into a home to give hope to single mothers across Wyoming.
The McKenzie Home, founded by Casper resident Debra Moerke, will serve as a transitional home for single mothers and their children.
On Thursday, March 23, a fundraising banquet was held in Rock Springs in order to raise money for The McKenzie Home.
Guests at the fundraising benefit got to enjoy live music, dinner, a silent auction and more.
Many of those in attendance said that getting to be a part of helping to raise money for The McKenzie Home is important because it is a cause that resonates with them.
Jonna and Josh Fenton, both members of the board for The McKenzie Home, said that the cause holds a special place in their hearts.
“I was raised by a single mom. So, it kind of hits close to home for me,” Josh said. “I know that single mothers have a lot of challenges that a married couple doesn’t have. I think that whatever help that they can get is great.”
Jonna said, “This cause has always really been something that is close to my heart because I was a single mother for a period of time in my life.”
Jonna added that she had support from her family, but it was still a hard road to go down.
“I know that so many women don’t have that support from family. They’re already here in this community, and I feel like it’s our job, as community members, to step up and help them,” she said.
Debra Sallee said that having experience with being a single mother has shown her how important of a role The McKenzie Home will have in the community.
“I was a single parent myself. It’s such an important cause,” Sallee said. “I wish that I would have had the help back then like they are now able to get the help here.”
Carrie Fischer, president of the Working Board of Sweetwater County, said that there is a need for a home like this in Wyoming.
“This will fill a gap. We have lots of services for women and children in this community and the state of Wyoming,” Fischer said. “But housing is not one of them. So, this will really pull everything together and kind of be a missing puzzle piece to seal the deal and hopefully, change the course of the futures of the women and their children.
“We hope that it will give them a good, fresh start.”
Fischer added, “We are so excited about the support from this community. We cannot thank everyone enough. Everybody is so kind and encouraging,” she said. “It really gives us a lot of incentive. We just want to keep the momentum going.”
Diana Morrell, co-chair of the working board, agreed with Fischer. Morrell also said that it has been an exciting time getting to see community members coming together for the cause.
“It has been great to see all of this support coming from people right here in this community,” Morrell said. “It just gives us a great start to be able to keep going.”
Lynn Mornar is also a board member and said that she is happy to see a resource like this one become available to those who need it.
“This kind of cause just makes so much sense to me. I just fell in love with the whole idea for The McKenzie Home,” Mornar said.