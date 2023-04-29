Several four-legged participants joined their humans for the annual Run with the Badges at Expedition Island in Green River on Saturday, April 29. This event was in conjunction with National Crime Victims' Rights Week, April 23-29.
Sweetwater County supporters participated in the annual Run with the Badges, hosted by YWCA of Sweetwater County, on Saturday, April 29.
GREEN RIVER – Every April, citizens and representatives from various organizations lead Sweetwater County in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 23-29).
The YWCA of Sweetwater County kicked the weekend off with the annual Run with the Badges to honor crime victims, promote their rights and recognize victim advocates.
The annual awareness event took place on Saturday, April 29, at Expedition Island in Green River.
‘Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change’ was this year’s theme.
This was also the 42nd annual national commemoration.
Law enforcement agencies took this opportunity to highlight the importance of providing necessary services at the earliest possible stage of victimization and legal action.
Local representatives agree that early intervention helps prevent further victimization and encourages victim involvement in the criminal justice system. It also sparks a bit of hope for the future.
“It's difficult for victims to make that call so it's our duty as a community to get involved,” said Ken Lorimer, community service officer for Rock Springs Police Department. “It could be a neighbor who can prevent injury or worse.”
He added, “The victims are who we're here for. If we want to see improvement, we need to be educated and get involved.”
Lorimer also noted that when children witness abuse in their home, they can be impacted for the rest of their lives.
“The children can be just as scared to come forward so that too, is a good reason for the community to be involved.”
Daniel Erramouspe, Sweetwater County and prosecuting attorney, presented the 2023 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week recognition plaques to local law enforcement officers and victim advocates. These individuals exhibited exemplary work over the past year and have had a positive impact on the victims of horrific crimes:
Detective Sergeant Jeff Sheaman (Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office)
Detective Trevor Kirkwood (Green River Police Department)
Melinda Bass, executive director for YWCA of Sweetwater County, said that the organization wanted to recognize advocates from their office.
“Brittany has been an advocate for eight years,” said Bass. “After law enforcement has been contacted, we are there for the after-effect. We want to help in every way possible, whether it’s counseling, to get gas for their vehicle or transportation.”