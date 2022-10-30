ROCK SPRINGS – Hannah Moore was crowned Miss Wyoming Volunteer during the second annual Miss Wyoming Volunteer pageant held at the Broadway Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The pageant saw three contestants vying for the crown: Hannah Moore, Miss Boars Tusk Volunteer; Samantha Duke, Miss Saratoga Volunteer; Jacey Webb, Miss Southwest Wyoming volunteer.
Moore recently graduated from Western Wyoming Community College Duke is currently attending the University of Wyoming. Webb is current student at Western Wyoming Community College.
On stage, each of the contestants participated in a fitness and wellness portion, performed a talent and participated in an evening gown section of the pageant. The contestants also competed in an onstage question that was taken into consideration on the judges’ final scoring.
Duke gave a presentation pertaining to what participating in sports has taught her. Moore performed an originally choreographed contemporary dance. Webb performed a song for her talent.
Additionally, all three contestants had a platform; Moore’s was “You are enough;” Duke's was mental health awareness; Webb’s was foster care.
The previous Miss Wyoming Volunteer, Bailee Wistisen, was crowned earlier this year in January. Wistisen shared some of her thoughts and experiences she has had over the last several months.
“My year has been absolutely incredible. It’s been a little shorter than a year; it’s been about eight and a half months. I have been able to do so many things. I was able to go down to the national competition in Jackson Tennessee and meet amazing girls that I have made lifelong connections with,” Wistisen said. “I have been able to earn two jobs out of going to nationals that I will start after I finish my year. I also have been able to start my foundation for breast cancer. So, I have been able to do so many things. This year has been incredible.”
Wistisen also gave some advice to anyone considering competing in the Miss Wyoming Volunteer pageant.
“The only makeup you need is a smile. They do not care what your hair looks like or how expensive your dress is. They care that you look like you want to be there. And girls, be yourself. I did not win when I was trying to be somebody else,” she said. I won wearing my natural curls and being a strong, healthy woman. I did not win trying to be skinny. I did not win trying to hide behind somebody else.”