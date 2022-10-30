ROCK SPRINGS – Hannah Moore was crowned Miss Wyoming Volunteer during the second annual Miss Wyoming Volunteer pageant held at the Broadway Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The pageant saw three contestants vying for the crown: Hannah Moore, Miss Boars Tusk Volunteer; Samantha Duke, Miss Saratoga Volunteer; Jacey Webb, Miss Southwest Wyoming volunteer.

