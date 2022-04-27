ROCK SPRNGS -- May is National Historic Preservation Month and the community is invited to celebrate it in Downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), Certified Local Government (CLG) and Rock Springs Historical Museum are hosting several events and activities to draw attention to local historic preservation efforts.
The CLG which is also known as the Historic Preservation Commission consists of the following members:
David Tate
Chad Banks
Jana Pastor
Katie Mullen
Jennifer Mullen
David Johnson
“Around the country, people are highlighting preservation,” said Tate. “It focuses on how important preservation is.”
A Historic Building Scavenger Hunt that will take place throughout the month of May. Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 South Main Street), Rock Springs Historical Museum (201 B Street), or downloaded from DowntownRS.com. Participants can return completed hunts to the either office for a small gift and chance at a grand prize.
Board member Jennifer Messer looked for buildings that were a “big deal” when they were originally built but also have businesses and life in them.
“There are chunks of town that people still live in that we didn’t have pictures of before so it was interesting to find pictures of them,” said Messer. “I’m so glad that we’re able to preserve and conserve the buildings.
“It’s just so nice because there’s some continuity – from the start of Rock Springs to the present.”
She added, “You can really see the projects in the past and the contributions they made.”
Locals and visitors can go on a guided historic preservation tour in Downtown Rock Springs with board member David Tate, who is also a local historian on Wednesday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m. The tour will begin at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.
“Anyone who is interested can join,” Tate said.
David Johnson has been on the historic preservation board the longest.
“I think the thing I’m proudest of is the national registration of Wardell Court,” he revealed.
The Rock Springs neighborhood was listed on the national registry in 1997.
“Wardell Court was especially interesting because we had a big collection of Union Pacific Coal Company documents at the college,” Johnson shared.
Tate pointed out that an excellent example of recent historic preservation efforts is the First Security Bank building.
“Downtown is full of examples from the former Rock Springs City Hall (now the Rock Springs Historic Museum) to the train depot and Bunning Freight Station,” Tate mentioned.
According to Tate, he believes historic preservation is important in Downtown Rock Springs because it shows everyone the history of our community and the people that lived here before us.
“It helps tie us to our past,” Tate pointed out. “Plus, many of our Downtown buildings are architecturally significant and deserve to be preserved for that reason alone.”
Tate said there are benefits of historic preservation.
“It gives you a sense of place,” he mentioned. “Also, on the economic side, preservation has shown to have a great return on investment.”
Tate added, “Many times, it is cheaper to actually restore a building than to build a new one.”
There are ways our community can be involved in historic preservation.
“The main thing the community can do is to pay attention to things that are happening with historic buildings in the Downtown area and be willing to speak up to protect Historic Downtown Rock Springs,” Tate expressed.
“Many times, one hears complaints about a building either being abandoned or demolished after the fact – this was certainly true in the case of East Junior High (old high school),” he shared. “Many people were upset after the decision to demolish was made but very few actually said anything in the months leading up to that decision.”
Tate would like to see the community be more vigilant about the historic buildings in Rock Springs all the time.
“I think the best way for the community to become involved is to start paying attention to our historic Downtown and appreciate how unique it is – historically and architecturally,” Tate suggested. “They also can contact the Rock Springs Historic Preservation Commission (a committee of the City of Rock Springs) or the National Trust for Historic Preservation if they want to become even more involved.”
Tate has a Master’s in Historic Preservation.
“I have always been extremely interested in history so that was my starting point,” he revealed. “I then started to become interested in architecture and so the two just go together.”
Tate concluded by saying, “It is so exciting to see work happening on the First Security Bank building after all the stops and starts over the years. First Security is the perfect example that preservation doesn’t happen overnight. Many times, it takes years to finally get a project to fruition – but it is worth it!”
The public is invited to tour the Reliance Tipple on May 14 at Noon. Johnson will be the tour guide.
Preservation Month began as National Preservation Week in 1973. In 2005, the National Trust extended the celebration to the entire month of May and declared it Preservation Month to provide an even greater opportunity to celebrate the diverse and unique heritage of our country’s cities and states.