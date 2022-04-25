ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Brock Bider is joining the Colorado Mesa University Mavericks in the fall.
On Thursday, April 21, Bider signed his national letter of intent to officially commit to the Mavericks football program.
The quarterback who led the Tigers to the state championship game in 2021 said that he loved the “vibe” of the university the moment he stepped onto the campus.
“Oh, I am so excited. The coaches, the vibe and everything down there was great. I just made my decision the second I got down there. I loved it,” Bider told the Rocket Miner.
Bider is a well-decorated student athlete for Rock Springs.
He lettered in football and basketball for three years and track and field for two. He was mentioned on the all-conference team as a junior and was given honorable mention recognition for all-state as well.
During his senior year, Bider led the Tigers to a 10-2 record and set 10 school records. He had the most completions in a season (127), most completions in a game (27), most completions in a career (244), most yards gained in a season (1,769), most yards gained in a career (3,440), most touchdowns thrown in a game (4), most touchdowns thrown in a season (21), most touchdowns thrown in a career (33), best passing percentage for a season (68%) and total offense in a season (2,115).
For his efforts, he was named to the all-conference team, all-state team, second team Super 25, was named the conference offensive player of the year and the quarterback for the Shrine Bowl, which will be coached by Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt, who couldn’t be happier for his starting quarterback.
“Brock’s one of the kids I’m most proud of in my career because he’s one of the kids that has improved as much as any,” Lenhardt said. “I’ve told this story before from when he was a sophomore. It was probably after his second JV game and I didn’t know if he would see the varsity field, but you could just see him get better week by week. He grew up a little bit when he started to get a better understanding of the offense and what we were trying to do.
“His best attributes were his accuracy and touch. He knew the system inside and out by the time he was done. He put a lot of time in, not only to improve himself but to improve the game. I think it’s awesome that he’s moving on.”
He is a member of the National Honor Society, Tigers for Literacy, the Fire, Law and Leadership Academy and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
I had the best teammates you could ask for, many of us played from our youth league days until senior year. One key to our success was sticking together and working our tails off. Through Covid year into our senior year we had an absolute mission and passion to be in the state championship game,” Bider stated in a press release.
Lenhardt believes Bider’s game will translate well at the next level and that he is willing to put in the effort to be better.
“With the complexity of our offense, I think he’ll be prepared on a mental standpoint. Physically, he’ll have to grow and improve, but he’s more than willing to put in the work to do that,” he said.
Lenhardt also said that Bider was influential in the rebuild of the football program at the high school.
“I think Brock was the perfect fit for us when we were starting our program because he was calm and resilient, so he was able to kind of work through any of the kinks all of us had and stay at a steady level that all of us needed. I think his demeanor and his maturity is going to be really useful when he goes off to college,” he said.
Bider is also appreciative of Lenhardt and the coaching staff at Rock Springs.
“I would like to thank Coach Mark Lenhardt for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to be the RSQB #1. Coach Lenhardt spent countless hours with me and putting me in a place where I could be successful,” Bider stated.
“Coach is demanding and has high expectations but I believe that’s what allowed me to excel in my position. Coach Lenhardt is like no other coach I’ve had. He takes the time to build relationships with the players on and off the field, and brings an atmosphere of success and high expectations. (I’d say the Pied Piper of Football and Coaching) Every athlete that works with coach knows he’s got your back and we’d do anything for that guy.
“I cannot say thank you enough to coach and his wife Kim, thank you for picking RSHS football.”