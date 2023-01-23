mustangs

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs won the NJCAA Region IX duels over the weekend. The Mustangs hosted the Region IX/Plains District tournament on Saturday where they dominated the competition, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 134-6.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

