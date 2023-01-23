The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs won the NJCAA Region IX duels over the weekend. The Mustangs hosted the Region IX/Plains District tournament on Saturday where they dominated the competition, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 134-6.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Mustangs defeated Otero Junior College by a team score of 44-0.
Then, on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Mustangs defeated Northeastern Junior College, 46-0, and then Northwest College, 44-6.
The Mustangs have won the last five Region IX/Plains District titles and will be going for their sixth on Feb. 18 in Sterling, Colorado.
Despite the dominance on the mat this weekend, Western Wyoming head coach Art Castillo believes the Mustangs can compete better.
“I thought we wrestled well. As dominant as we were, I would still give us maybe a C-plus or B-minus in terms of what we’re capable of,” he said. “From my perspective, I’m pretty excited about that actually because we have a lot of work to do. We’re not peaking yet, which is fantastic and we’ll get these guys ready to go for nationals in March.”
One of the areas Castillo said where the Mustangs can improve is point scoring.
“I think we still left a lot of points on the table. We need to look to score more points, finish periods out and finish matches out. We need to still work on our focus through all positions through the match,” he said.
The Mustangs have been strongest force on the mat in Region IX for several years now. The team, since 2017, has only lost two Region IX duels.
Frshman Bridger Ricks is currently 20-5 in the 125-pound weight class, while fellow freshman Cody Phelps is 22-7 in the 133-pound weight class. Freshman Jayden Luttrell (157-pounds) leads the team in pins with 11.
As a team, Western Wyoming is ranked No. 2 in the nation.
The Mustangs return to the mat on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Rushmore Gymnasium when they host Snow College at 6 p.m.
The sophomores on the team will be recognized prior to the duel.