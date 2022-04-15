ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce held their monthly membership connection luncheon on Thursday, April 14 at the Holiday Inn.
Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker was the keynote speaker.
Brubaker shared the pre-pandemic economic impact figures with everyone in attendance.
According to Brubaker, the commercial service airport saw three years of record growth before the pandemic.
About 27,000 visitors came through the airport, 324 new jobs were created and $1,392,750 was generated from annual tax revenue.
An increase of 40 percent in economic activity was generated by the airport before the pandemic took place.
He went on to say that from 2016 to 2019, the airport saw record growth in passengers of 56.7 percent.
“We were at a point where we added a third daily flight to Denver,” said Brubaker.
Since the terminal was built in 1978, the airport board felt a need to begin the terminal modernization project back in 2002. Part of the plan is to reduce crowdedness and introduce technology that will enhance the airport.
“The city council and county commissioners recognized the need and helped fund the conceptual design,” he shared. “We had a plan in place in time for federal funds to become available.”
He added, “We went into 2020 excited for lots of opportunities of growth and then March 13, 2020 happened.”
Brubaker revealed that in three weeks they lost 97 percent of their business.
“This didn’t just affect passengers and employees but the revenue.”
He pointed out that over 80 percent in operating revenue comes from general aviation at the airport.
“A lot of people forget about the importance of general aviation,” said Brubaker. “There are several companies who use general aviation such as Rocky Mountain Power, Dominion Energy, Gem City Bone and Joint to serve our community so it’s an important component.”
Before the pandemic, they saw 10-20 percent growth in aviation within five years.
Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport received $1.1 million dollars to offset their lost revenue.
“While we suffered that huge loss of revenue, Congress utilized their powers to rescue the airport industry so it can survive the worst event.”
He stated that the mask mandates have been challenging.
“The mandate was supposed to be lifted on April 18th but they extended it to May 3rd so that continues to be an issue but the vaccine mandates were shot down in court,” he said. “The courts stepped in and allowed folks to make a personal decision.”
Leading up to the pandemic, Congress invested almost $1 billion in additional funding, on top of the $3.5 million in appropriations funding for the airport.
“It was an opportunity for us to go after capital funding for some of our big projects that normally wouldn’t get funded because we’re a smaller airport,” he said. “We just don’t stand the chance of getting the same kind of funding Denver does.”
Brubaker said they were very successful in securing, just for the terminal project, $13.7 million. They also secured $3 million from the business council to go forward with the project along with $1.5 million from WYDOT. The city council and county commissioners contributed about $1.25 million. They moved forward with other projects such as the maintenance building, which is almost completed.
“We’re creating local jobs and returning that money to the community,” he said. “We’re using that federal investment here at home,” Brubaker said.
Brubaker indicated there will be more challenges ahead.
“I’m really energetic about the future but the reality of the future is murky at best right now,” he revealed. “We’ve been in triage since March 16 of 2020.
“Once you think one incident is over, we’re moving into a different incident.”
Brubaker discussed pilot shortages, high fuel costs and supply-chain issues.
“It impacts every part of our airport.”
“For the next 20 years, 87 new pilots will need to be trained every single day – that's a total of over 637,000 pilots that we’ll need in 20 years,” he pointed out. “If you’re looking into a career in aviation, there’s no better time to get into it.”
The economics of becoming a pilot has shifted drastically.
“If you want to switch careers, you can get a sign-up bonus of $200,000 and your first-year salary as a first officer could be up to $200,000.”
The airport is going into a new contract period with their air carrier.
“The numbers are alarming,” he noted. “We are going to see an increase of over 200 percent in the cost of air service to rural areas across the country.”
He added, “We know it’s going to be tough on the state, local and communities – the economic impact you saw early on make it worthwhile.”
A few years ago, Brubaker and his team saw themselves as a self-sustaining airport within a year.
“We really thought that was going to happen by 2021,” he said. “The day when we don’t have to pay United Way and SkyWest for air service though, is not going to happen.”
The cost of fuel alone is adding more pressure to airports.
“The cost of fuel is $7 per gallon,” Brubaker revealed. “There’s a lot that hurt the economics of air service.
“We’re going to have to take a serious, long look at how we’re going to change air service delivery,” he said. “The last two years have been nothing but stress on our industry as well as on our staff, myself, our board and our counterparts around the state and in the country.”
Brubaker quoted United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby from October 2021.
“We feel some obligation to keep the communities connected but the economics aren’t ultimately going to work.”
A month later, he said, “We don’t have enough pilots to fly all the airplanes.”
Brubaker pointed out 50-seater airplanes are at risk.
“It’s alarming to us in this industry especially to a small airport but we needed to know what that truly meant.”
Since November 2021, United Airlines have terminated services to 60 markets in the United States, according to Brubaker.
“The only thing that’s kept us safe at the time being is because of the phenomenal relationship we have with United and Skywest.”
Brubaker noted that over the years, the state of Wyoming and its communities have stood behind their airlines through thick and thin by making sure they were getting paid for the service they provide.
“That stability means something to those airlines.”
Business travel decreased by 70 percent but leisure travel has gone up.
“The problem with that is business travelers pay more for airfare,” he revealed. “Our average fare before the pandemic was $105. It dropped to $79 during the pandemic.”
He is skeptical that a second daily flight will be added by September.
“I just don’t know if there will be pilot stability and resources for that to happen.”
On another note, Brubaker reported that they’re in their best year for general aviation.
“We’re excited for that side of the business - it's growing.”
Over the last three years, $26 million in federal grants have come to the airport for operating efforts.
A fuel farm that holds 60,000 gallons of jet fuel, 2,000 gallons of diesel and 2,000 gallons of unleaded gas was built.
“We are well-prepared to grow well into the future,” he stated.
Last summer, every airport in Wyoming had run out of fuel except for Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
“We were able to make fuel purchases in advance and stockpile fuel and it resulted in people flying into Rock Springs just for fuel,” Brubaker explained. “We were lucky that the fuel shortage happened after the fuel farm was opened.
“It’s a great asset to the airport.”
A four-acre air tanker base was also built. It’s capable of holding six single-engine air tankers, six jumper aircraft or command aircraft.
A 24,000 square foot, heated maintenance facility was built as well. Airport maintenance equipment will be stored in this building.
Winter, he pointed out, was a depressing time for revenue and operations but that has changed recently.
“We’re busier in the winter than in the summer now in the airport,” he shared. “It’s pretty exciting for us.”
They plan to double the size of the airport terminal as well as add canopies to the building, a new façade, USB chargers, automated systems, snack machines and new indoor tunnels.
“Passengers won’t have to deal with the outdoor elements during travel,” he chuckled.
During their April 2020 board meeting, members were starting to understand the complexity of the pandemic and the issues that were presented to them.
“But we’ve made the decision to keep our foot on the gas pedal and that resulted in $26 million worth of investment in our airport in the last three years – that's pretty exciting for us.”