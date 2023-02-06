Image one

Rock Springs High School senior athlete Hudson Conrad is gearing up to take his love for soccer to the next level.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

On Monday, Feb. 6, Conrad signed his national letter of intent to play soccer for Laramie County Community College (LCCC) while surrounded by his family and coaches. 

