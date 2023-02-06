ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs High School senior athlete Hudson Conrad is gearing up to take his love for soccer to the next level.
On Monday, Feb. 6, Conrad signed his national letter of intent to play soccer for Laramie County Community College (LCCC) while surrounded by his family and coaches.
For Conrad, a few different aspects of LCCC led him to the decision to play soccer there.
"When I went on the tour, I really liked the coach. Also, I really liked the facilities," Conrad said. "The fields were cool and so were the jerseys. The players said that they love the coach. They're just a really good program. That's why I want to play there."
Conrad plays the goal keeper position.
During Conrad's time spent playing soccer at RSHS, he said that a couple of experiences come to mind when it comes to his most fond memories.
"One of them is definitely when we played Green River and we beat those guys. I loved beating them," he said. "Also, I love the bus rides. Those are always fun. We had this teammate named Mario last year; a great guy. I miss him a lot. He was one of my favorite teammates."
Looking forward, Conrad is looking forward to his time at LCCC.
"I'm looking forward to the new experiences and meeting new people. I'm also looking forward to getting better and getting smarter," he said. "I'm just really excited to get started."