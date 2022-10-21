Deb's photo

Watercolorist Amanda Romero’s horse, John Anderson's “Lady with a Feline", and a combination of a photo with an old master’s painting by Marni Christensen are just a few of the colorful and fun approaches  local artists took to create a pet portrait. This exhibit will be on display through Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Community Fine Arts Center.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- The 16th community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center focuses on “Pet Portraits” with a large variety of styles in 25 works of art.

“Each year we select a theme for this exhibit based on recent interests or something currently going on, such as when we celebrated the CFAC’s 50th anniversary, each piece of artwork had to have the color gold,” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. “Through the years, a variety of themes have included portraits, postcard-sized art, landscapes, trains, and squares. We leave it up to the artists’ interpretation of the theme and it has given artists inspiration to create work specifically for the community exhibit.

