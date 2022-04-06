ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs residents John and Leslie Jo Gatti are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week.
Leslie Jo, a San Antonio, Texas native and Rock Springs native John Gatti exchanged nuptial vows Saturday, April 8, 1972 at the main post chapel in Ft. Sam Houston, TX.
The Rev. George Mackey of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion of Rock Springs officiated. The final blessing was given by Bishop J. Wilson Hunter, former bishop of Wyoming. At the time of their marriage, Bishop Hunter was residing in San Antonio.
The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a gown of pale ivory silk organza. The bodice was fashioned with a scoop neckline and long Camelot sleeves. Alencon lace motifs re-embroidered with pearls enhanced the bodice and sleeves and accented the flared skirt. Wide border lace marked the hemline which extended to the full chapel train.
Her full-length veil of pale ivory illusion was accented by scattered appliques of Alencon lace and seed pearls and fastened to a seed pearl band. She carried a bouquet of miniature garnet roses, babies’ breath, corn flowers and feathered carnations with ivory streamers.
Chris Weaver, sister of the bride, was maid of honor, and bridal attendants were Rhonda Hillmer and Janie Dullye of San Antonio and Mrs. Ron Miller of Rolla, Mo.
The attendants wore silk jewel tone dresses of garnet, emerald, gold and sapphire, designed like the bride’s gown. Their nosegays and hair-pieces were fashioned of the same flowers that were in the bridal bouquet.
Lt. Joe Dee Gatti of Rock Springs, cousin of the bridegroom, was the best man. Groomsmen were Larry Snider, Terry Humphreys and Wayne Walker. The head usher was Larry Schultz.
For her daughter’s wedding, Mrs. Weaver wore a floor-length gown of pale green silk. Mrs. John Gatti, mother of the bridegroom, chose a floor-length gown of yellow crepe. Mrs. Lester Weaver, grandmother of the bride, wore a gown of pale pink. Mrs. Shore McTee, grandmother of the bridegroom, wore a floor-length gown of pale blue. Both mothers and grandmothers wore corsages of miniature roses.
After the reception, at the Officers Club, the couple went to Las Vegas on their wedding trip.
They made their home in Tooele, Utah where Lt. Gatti was stationed at the Tooele Army Depot.
“We lived all over the world,” said Leslie Jo. “After my two years in the army, I decided to stay home, get involved with local clubs, organizations and take up a few hobbies.”
She likes to read and sow while John likes to hunt and fish.
John spent 24 years in the military. He retired in 1994 and they eventually settled in Rock Springs.
Leslie worked at the Rock Springs Library and continued her education. They’ve contributed to the community as volunteers many times. She has been an active member of the Women’s Club for several years.
They have one daughter, Marianne. She lives in Cheyenne. She plans to take her parents out for a nice 50th wedding anniversary dinner.
According to John, the most important tip to a long happy marriage is to learn how to give and not always take.
“Be tolerant and patient,” he advised.