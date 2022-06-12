ROCK SPRINGS – Local history enthusiast Corina Lee continues to study the history of those who helped shape the ‘Home of 56 Nationalities.’
She will share her discoveries with residents during the general cemetery tour at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
According to Lee, the general cemetery tour will cover one end of the cemetery to the other.
As with last month’s tour, which paid tribute to veterans, a large portion involves walking on the grass as she guides participants to the graves.
“I feel that visiting the graves as we listen to the stories about the people is an important part of the tour,” said Lee.
Participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes since the tour covers about 1.5 miles.
Lee revealed that there are plenty of stories. The pioneers that make up Rock Springs’ history will be featured during the tour such as statesmen, cowboys, veterans, women and children.
“Rock Springs truly is the scrappy little town that shouldn’t still be,” Lee pointed out. “It is in the middle of the high mountain desert. Potable water is not a natural asset here.
“Looking at this area objectively, this is not an inhabitable area, but yet, here we are. Thanks in part to the early townsfolk who worked hard to make this a community, it is possible to thrive here.”
The tour features stories of early politicians such as W.H. O’Donnell, theoi first mayor of Rock Springs in 1888, and Peter Christian “Chris” Bunning, the mayor during the prohibition era.
Two coal miners will also be discussed during the tour as well. They died on the job while their wives were pregnant.
Lee will share information about ‘The Doll House ‘and how the community restored the monument of a grief-stricken father.
Lee said that the tour group will get to know Douglas Preston, an Illinois native with many accomplishments and feats but who is primarily remembered as being Butch Cassidy’s lawyer.
“And no tour would be complete without finding out the true story of Harvey’s Tomb,” Lee shared.
In addition to the men who have made their mark in Rock Springs, she has included six more stories about the early women settlers.
The Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery tour is free and takes place on Friday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m.