Gov. Gordon talks about session

Gov. Mark Gordon celebrates the first anniversary of 988, a Wyoming-based suicide lifeline service. 

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE -- In July, 2022 Wyoming and the rest of the nation transitioned to a simplified 988 number for suicide lifeline services. That same month, the state began offering full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24-hours-a-day, every day. One year later, Governor Mark Gordon says that the 988 service and Wyoming-based crisis counselors are making a difference in reaching more individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to data from the Wyoming Department of Health, since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline went into effect, Wyoming crisis workers have taken more than 4,200 calls in Wyoming. Of those calls, 99.8% did not require law enforcement or EMS intervention. In the year prior to 988, there were nearly 1,800 calls answered, an increase that officials attribute to both increased awareness through advertising, as well as the simplified, easier-to-remember number.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus