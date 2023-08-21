Mark Gordon

Governor Mark Gordon inquired about additional public hearings, and the PSC has assured him that it plans to hold additional hearings for public comment over the coming weeks regarding Rocky Mountain Power's proposed rate hike.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC) is reviewing a proposed rate increase from Rocky Mountain Power (RMP). The rate increase would impact thousands of Wyoming people and businesses. RMP is the largest utility in Wyoming. Due to the significance of this proposed rate increase, Governor Mark Gordon inquired about additional public hearings, and the PSC has assured him that it plans to hold additional hearings for public comment over the coming weeks.

The PSC has a public hearing scheduled in Casper on August 24 and plans to schedule public comment hearings in Laramie and Fremont County in the near future. The PSC held a public comment hearing in Rock Springs in July. There will also be an opportunity for additional public comment during the final rate hearing that begins on October 25. Governor Gordon encourages members of the public concerned about the potential rate increase to submit their comments to the PSC.

