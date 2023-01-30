ROCK SPRINGS – Gov. Mark Gordon spoke to the Rocket Miner regarding some of his priorities and issues of importance to Southwest Wyoming on Friday, Jan. 27.
A roundtable discussion was organized to take place in council chambers at Rock Springs City Hall with local officials, but due to inclement weather and road closures, Gordon wasn’t able to attend the conversation in-person.
“There are just so many things in Western Wyoming that are not only exciting, but things that are important,” Gordon expressed.
Gordon explained that on Thursday, Jan. 26, the state has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance Investments) rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the employee retirement income Security Act of 1974. (ERISA).
The new rule, prudence and loyalty in selecting plan investments and exercising shareholder rights takes effect on January 30, 2023. Two-thirds of the U.S. population's retirement savings accounts would be affected totaling $12 trillion in assets. Strict laws placed in ERISA are intended to protect retirement savings from unnecessary risk. This rule runs counter to that principle.
Gordon shared a piece of legislation regarding the oil and gas industry.
“I want you to know that we're doing everything we can, not only in the legal framework, but there is a piece of legislation that was filed the other day and it's an important piece of legislation,” Gordon said. “Over the last couple of years, there's been as you know, a lot of push to try to close down coal fire plants so we're in a good neighbor situation - it's a federal law, both Utah and Wyoming are fighting very hard to make sure that Utah’s power plants and Wyoming's power plants are not shut down because of air quality in Colorado.”
Gordon noted that the current administration is using “every tool they have in their toolkit” to shut down coal.
“It's a complicated thing.”
Gordon believes that Sen. Dan Dockstader (R-Afton), has brought a piece of legislation that states no one is authorized to close a coal-fired power plant without first putting it up for sale and seeing if there are any buyers.
Gordon went on to discuss carbon capture technology.
“I've set aside about a year ago about $50 million to help partner in that project,” he said. “There's a federal tax incentive to do carbon capture which is called 45Q and all of this is meant to be able to do something with capturing and sequestering carbon.”
He added, “It's really exciting to hear that the first direct air capture in Wyoming is going to be done in Rock Springs.”
He mentioned that Bridger Coal is converting carbon to natural gas, but carbon capture can be used there as well.
He also noted that Rocky Mountain Power asked the Public Service Commission to put a charge on Wyoming consumer bills for carbon capture.
“Their point in doing that, I believe, is Wyoming’s going to require us to do it,” Gordon said. “While the consumers are going to have to pay for it, we consume roughly 16% of the electricity that we generate. Our problem is that when a place like Oregon or California puts a carbon neutral mandate on no more coal or no more fossil fuel, it really affects the entire grid. It makes it harder for us to deliver electricity now.”
“Renewals have a place - there's no question about it, but they don't always produce electricity and when they don't produce electricity like in big blizzards and so on, they then rely heavily on resources like coal so it's sort of a darned if you do and darned you don’t situation.”
Gordon pointed out that 80% of electricity that was consumed a couple of years ago in Colorado during a big blizzard was produced by a coal-fired power plant.
“They need dependable and distributable electricity - that's generated by strong base load and one of the best ways to generate strong base load is coal-fired generation so we’re looking at assessing a carbon and a carbon abatement fee across all forms of generation in Wyoming.”
Gordon explained that it would be the same limit as what the legislature currently allows for Rocky Mountain to impose on coal-fired power plants so it would equalize - it would not discriminate against coal and not discriminate against carbon capture - it'd be equal across all forms of generation.
Wyoming consumers may wonder why they have to pay more, but according to Gordon, their remedy is to “work on a sales tax rebate that will reduce the cost back to what it would have been just across the spectrum for Wyoming consumers.”
“It’s a fair charge,” he said. “It’s not born entirely by Wyoming; it’s actually born by the consumers that care most about carbon reduction.”
Gordon added, “It is so exciting for the southwest. We're putting more resources out there that becomes such a valuable resource for agriculture, recreation, industry and I think it really puts the southwest part of Wyoming in a particularly important place.”
Even though there was a delay in trona expansion, Gordon expressed that Wyoming will still be able to meet challenges by putting resources out there. He also mentioned that he is hopeful of what the TerraPower plant can bring to southwest Wyoming.
According to a May 2022 press release from TerraPower, Kemmerer is going to be the first location of their Natrium plant. The 345 MWe sodium fast reactor features an energy storage system that can boost output to 500 MWe during peak demand.
Gordon said, “It's exciting to see that form of energy because it can help lower our taxes by bringing another mineral into severance tax. It allows Wyoming manufacturers to be part of a growing, potential industry and in particularly, for Rock Springs and some of the larger sort of machine shops and other things that are there.”
“I think there are some real opportunities to expand our manufacturing base.”
Gordon said that he’s “really thrilled that the outdoor recreation trust fund passed the house.”
“I think that southwest Wyoming’s economy is really going to boom,” he stated.
In regards to the new property relief tax, Gordon sees it as a benefit to those “longtime residents who have seen their housing assessments go up dramatically.”
“We’re trying to target those individuals who are most in need.”
Gordon expressed his gratitude to Lauren Schoenfeld, Sweetwater County commissioner. In September 2022, Gordon appointed Schoenfeld as executive director for Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP). Gordon launched WIP to develop a strong workforce and focus on Wyoming’s economic development efforts. The collaboration brings the state’s higher education institutions and community college commission together with industry leaders and executive branch agencies such as Department of Workforce Services, Wyoming Business Council and the Governor’s office. Several programs are offered through this collaboration such as powerline technology, fiber optics, digital infrastructure, entrepreneurship, healthcare, tourism and hospitality.
“It’s important that we have that connection there,” Gordon expressed. “Lauren and Kim Dayle have done a remarkable job with it at Western. We’re looking at ways to help as jobs change or as people want to add to their careers.”
He added that one of the goals of WIP is to help residents get the education they need without having to leave the state, including those with families.
“This will help them in a more competitive and changing environment.”
Gordon recalls operating CAT machinery years ago.
“It was all I could do to stay on that CAT and keep it working,” he chuckled. “Now, you go out to the mines and you see someone in an office who is running six CATS simultaneously. It’s mind-boggling to me, but the technologies change. To me, that’s where Wyoming has to meet the needs of the future and that’s what we’re doing.”