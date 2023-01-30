Mark Gordon

Gov. Mark Gordon discussed Wyoming's economy recently from Cheyenne on Friday, Jan. 27. Inclement weather and road closures kept Gordon from traveling to other communities throughout the day.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – Gov. Mark Gordon spoke to the Rocket Miner regarding some of his priorities and issues of importance to Southwest Wyoming on Friday, Jan. 27.

A roundtable discussion was organized to take place in council chambers at Rock Springs City Hall with local officials, but due to inclement weather and road closures, Gordon wasn’t able to attend the conversation in-person.

