Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture are urging Wyoming’s livestock producers to take actions to prepare for upcoming winter weather.

CHEYENNE -- Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture are urging Wyoming’s livestock producers to take actions to prepare for upcoming winter weather. Preparing for the storm and caring for livestock during the storm is critical. However, these actions should only be taken if they can be accomplished safely.

The 2022-23 winter has been particularly hard for Wyoming's sheep and cattle producers, due to a combination of factors. The winter started exceptionally early and has resulted in significant snow levels and considerable drifting. Ongoing windy conditions and drifting snow is hampering efforts to reach livestock. Mortality has been high thus far and is expected to increase well into the spring as a result of this harsh winter.

