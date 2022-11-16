...Light Snow and Gusty Winds Starting Late Thursday Morning...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Light to possibly moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2
inches. East-northeast wind gusting 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE...Lower elevations of Sweetwater County and South Lincoln
County.
* WHEN...11 AM to 11 PM today. The heaviest snow is likely to fall
between 2 PM and 8 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel on roadways will be impacted by
winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times
Thursday and Thursday evening. Blowing and drifting snow will
occur. This includes Interstate 80 and US 30.
The Green River City Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance clarifying what constitutes prostitution and provides penalties for those who would profit from, solicit or perform acts of prostitution.
GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that focuses on gaps in the existing state statues regarding prostitution and human trafficking.
Amendments were made to Chapter 18, Article VI, adding sections 18-79, 18-80 and 18-81 of the Green River Code of Ordinances.
In July, Det. Michelle Hall from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Terri Markham, executive director for Uprising, a non-profit organization that helps victims of human trafficking, conducted a workshop to members of the council, regarding human trafficking issues and trends.
During the workshop, one of the issues discussed at that meeting was an issue with the Wyoming State Statute that outlaws prostitution. The statute has a strict definition of what constitutes prostitution, limiting it to acts of “sexual intrusion.”
In recent years, illicit massage parlors have come to various areas of the United States, including Wyoming. These illicit businesses direct workers in the business to perform sex acts that are not necessarily covered by the legal term “sexual intrusion.” Workers are also not protected from clients soliciting these acts.
According to Chief of Police, Tom Jarvie, proposed ordinance 18-79 clarifies what constitutes prostitution and provides penalties for those who would profit from, solicit or perform acts of prostitution.
He explained that proposed ordinance 18-80 provides a means for revoking licenses or permits for businesses where prostitution is occurring and proposed ordinance 18-81 is simply a severability clause stating that if a court, sometime in the future, determines a specific part of the ordinance is invalid, it does not necessarily invalidate the entire ordinance.
“My hope is this ordinance change results in preventing issues from coming to Green River,” said Jarvie. “At this time, our department does not have information that this is currently occurring at any business in Green River.”
Jarvie added, “That being said, given the prevalence of sex trafficking occurring across the world and the ability to solicit customers in any given area through the Internet, this could occur at any time.
“This ordinance puts the tools in place so we can thoroughly investigate and take appropriate enforcement action against sex traffickers and their patrons.”
Jarvie noted that this ordinance does not limit any legitimate massage business or practice.
“It does protect those who provide legitimate massage services from anyone who would want to force, coerce or solicit them to perform an illicit act and enables our department to initiate criminal proceedings against anyone who would do so,” he said.