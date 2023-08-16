The Green River City Council voted to approve the partial release, in the amount of $163,346, from the standby letter of credit, for the installation of subdivision improvements installed in the Seneshale Addition, during the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council voted to approve the partial release, in the amount of $163,346, from the standby letter of credit, for the installation of subdivision improvements installed in the Seneshale Addition, during the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The standby letter of credit was issued by the state bank.
According to the agenda’s supporting documents, “A portion of the improvements within the Seneshale Addition have been completed and inspected by the development services department.
“In accordance with the subdivision ordinance and the approved subdivision improvement agreement for this subdivision, at any time after the satisfactory completion of construction of all or any public improvements, their final inspection and approval by the city engineer, the subdivider may request release of the corresponding portion of the subdivision guarantee, provided that at no time shall the guarantee be reduced to less that 25% of the original amount.”
During the council meeting, Mark Westenskow, director of public works, said, “We get these occasionally when we have subdivisions. You may remember, a few months ago, we did an ordinance change that allowed an option for someone to not have to do a security for their subdivision improvements,” Westenskow said. “This subdivision was approved prior to that.”
He added that it is on the “standard plan.” It requires that they put up a letter of credit or a bond.
“They need something to guarantee the completion of the improvements during the specified amount of time, which is 24 months,” he said. “The ordinance allows the subdivider to, as the work continues and progresses, ask for an inspection of those elements of the work that they completed.
“Also, upon successful inspection, ask for the amount of the security to be decreased. Our subdivision agreement identifies that we do not take ownership or maintenance responsibility for those improvements until the subdivision is completed.”
He went on to say, “We did this previous one back in the fall. They completed a bunch of the earthwork before winter, and we did a release on that. Here, they have completed the underground sewer mains, so the original security was based on packaged of work: sewer mains, water mains, storm, roads, sidewalks and things like that.”
The request was made in the sewer category because the sewer mains have been completed.
“They’ve been tested. So, the amount of security would be released by this amount,” Westenskow said. “It’s not like we’re paying him. This is between him and the bank. So, we’ll send a letter to the bank and say he’s finished this much work. The bank and the developer will work out their financing between themselves.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.