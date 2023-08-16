Image one

The Green River City Council voted to approve the partial release, in the amount of $163,346, from the standby letter of credit, for the installation of subdivision improvements installed in the Seneshale Addition, during the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The standby letter of credit was issued by the state bank.

