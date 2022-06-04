GREEN RIVER – Cyclists and mountain bikers got the chance to enjoy some of the trails that Green River has to offer during the Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association (SMBA) Trails Day event.
SMBA president Charles Whitaker said that the event offers riders a chance to explore and learn about the different riding areas in the area.
“We are mainly out here to celebrate and advocate for our trails during National Trails Day. It helps introduce people to the trails that are out here and learn about what we do with the trails and land owners,” Whitaker said.
To kick off the festivities, Beauty and Bliss Yoga hosted a yoga event at Edgewater Park on Friday, June 3. Following that class, the cyclists met up that evening to participate in a night ride.
“There were 19 of us that showed up for the ride. Most of us did 8.5 - 9 miles. It was an absolute blast,” Whitaker said. “We had every level of rider. We took them all the way to the top and we picked three different routes back down. Everyone enjoyed it.”
The activities on Saturday started off with a free breakfast, provided by the Skorcz family and proceeding that, a “Little Tikes Ride” was held.
Bike skills coach Kevin Stiffler from Lee Likes Bikes led the beginner and intermediate rider clinics. Following each of the clinics, Stiffler also held beginner and intermediate group rides.
“We’re working on foundational skill sets like balance, positioning, braking and cornering. What we’ve found over the years of coaching is that at any level, you build the foundation and apply it at the speed and capability we have,” Stiffler said. “At any level, beginner to advanced, we’re going to practice the foundations and then scale on the trail.”
Stiffler said that the mountain biking community is unique and unlike many other sports in some ways.
“It builds such a sense of community having this type of event. This is a welcoming and inclusive environment where any skill set is welcome. I don’t know of any other sport that is as welcoming at that level.”
Among the clinics and group rides, a raffle was held where those in attendance got the chance to win prizes such as a specialized Stump Jumper alloy bike.
“It’s so important to get people out here involved and promoting our tourism. Also, it’s a good opportunity to promote land conservation, responsible recreation and taking care of what’s out here so we don’t lose it,” Whitaker said.
Colorado resident Kimberly Bertrand and her husband attended the event after hearing about it in a Facebook group.
“It seemed like a great opportunity to learn some new skills and see a new area. We had never been to Green River before,” Bertrand said. “It’s really pretty and we’re excited to get to participate.”
Bike and Trike owner Jason Medler and Jordan Ferrell, an employee, had a booth set up at the event with some gear, shop tools and equipment to help out those in need of some maintenance work.
“We like to get out there and get involved in the community. Having these kinds of events for cycling/mountain biking helps create awareness in the community,” Medler said. “There is a mountain bike culture in Sweetwater County and in our whole state. This is a great event to have people get involved and get plugged into the mountain bike scene.”