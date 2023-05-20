Guy Grace

Green River High School sophomore Guy Grace celebrates with senior AB Vergara after completing a hat trick in the consolation championship game where the Wolves defeated the Lander Valley Tigers, 5-1.

GREEN RIVER – It was Guy Grace’s hat trick that propelled the Green River High School Wolves to victory in the Wyoming Class 3A Consolation Championship against Lander Valley High School on Saturday, May 20. 

The Green River sophomore scored a goal in the 21st, 67th and 75th minutes to lead the Wolves to a 5-1 win over the Lander Tigers. 

