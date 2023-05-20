...Smoke will Linger across the area Today...
Areas of smoke from Canadian Wildfires located in northern
portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan will remain in place across
western and central Wyoming, reducing visibility down to around
three miles at times. Smoke will likely stay in place through
Monday, before a stronger southwest wind develops.
If you are outdoors, please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
Green River High School sophomore Guy Grace celebrates with senior AB Vergara after completing a hat trick in the consolation championship game where the Wolves defeated the Lander Valley Tigers, 5-1.
GREEN RIVER – It was Guy Grace’s hat trick that propelled the Green River High School Wolves to victory in the Wyoming Class 3A Consolation Championship against Lander Valley High School on Saturday, May 20.
The Green River sophomore scored a goal in the 21st, 67th and 75th minutes to lead the Wolves to a 5-1 win over the Lander Tigers.
“It was their grit. They never give up. This team never gives up. They have heart, they have grit and they’ll just play to the end. They showed it today. They kept on playing hard. I’m proud of them,” said Green River head coach Josh Webb after the game.
It was a tightly contested game in the first half. Lander senior Silas Wheeler scored the game’s first goal to give his team the 1-0 advantage. It didn’t take long for the Wolves to recover, however. Grace knocked in a shot from about 30 yards out to tie the game, 1-1.
In the 33rd minute, it was Green River senior Braxton Cordova who gave the Wolves the lead with his own goal from long distance, connecting from about 25 yards out.
Toward the end of the second half, the Wolves began piling it on, scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes of action. Green River junior Christian Lee scored in the 66th minute, then Grace scored his second goal of the game a minute later. Grace headed his third goal in the 75th minute for the hat trick and to secure the fifth-place finish for the Wolves.
In their final two games of the state tournament, the Wolves scored a total of eight goals. The team defeated the Powell High School Panthers, 3-2, on Friday before exploding for five goals on Saturday.
Webb said the team was determined to prove that they weren’t the team that lost to the Torrington High School Blazers, 2-1, in the first round on Thursday.
“They wanted it pretty bad because they knew the 2-1 loss to Torrington knocked them out. We should’ve won that one,” he said. “When they slow down, possess and play their game, they’re phenomenal. And that’s exactly what they did. They slowed the ball down, got quality shots on the net and got the jitters out. They played well. I’m proud of them.”
With the with on Saturday, the Wolves finished the season with a 12-3 overall record. Webb said the trip to the state tournament is an experience for the program moving forward and should create a hunger to do more next season.
“It makes them even more hungry. It gives them the experience for next year when it comes down to a 2-1 game, we won’t break down defensively and stuff like that. The experience is huge for them, especially with having such a young squad,” he said.
The team celebrates on a high note the departure of nine seniors.
Cordova, AB Vergara, Korbin Arnell, Tyler Waters, Hunter Finley, Jeremiah Salmo, Damien Holmes, Jackson Mitchell and Tanner Mosely all played their final game for the Wolves. Webb said their legacy is irreplaceable.
“Cordova and Ab, you can’t replace those players. Those are huge. You got Arnell, who’s a senior that contributed well,” he said. “
We had some other seniors who played JV. It was their first year playing. They came out and wanted to get in shape for football and they even contributed a lot. It’s fun to watch them develop over the years. These seniors, I hope they continue their soccer careers at the collegiate level.
“That’s what this program is all about, getting them to the next level. Our freshmen came up huge. Our sophomores played. Our juniors played. So, next year, hopefully, we’re playing in a state title game.”