SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The graduation rates and student performance for the high schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will be presented as part of the superintendent reports at the board meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.
The SCSD No. 1 all student four-year graduation rate came in at 75.5% for the 2020-2021 school year. It slightly decreased compared to the 76.7% graduation rate for the 2019-2020 school year.
The graduation rate for the 2016-2017 school year was 74.1%. During the 2017-2018 school year, the graduation rate was 74.17% and 72.7% for the 2018-2019 school year.
Individually, Rock Springs High School has a 73.1% for an on-time graduation rate. The on-time graduation rate decreased compared to the 76.6% recorded for the 2019-2020 school year.
RSHS’s 2022-2023 projected graduation rate is 79%.
According to the information included in the meeting’s agenda, there are supports in place to increase student achievement such as: Friday school for credit recovery, guided study with interventionists and student advocacy.
For Black Butte High School, there is a 88.24% all student four-year on-time graduation rate. The school saw an increase compared to the 65.38% graduation rate during the 2019-2020 school year.
According to the agenda, six students graduated with the general diploma in 2021.
“We anticipate seven students will graduate with a general diploma in 2022 from BBHS.”
BBHS also saw an increase in the average daily attendance from August to March with 90.4% during the 2020-2021 school year compared to 82.4% during the 2019-2020 school year.
The information included in the agenda states that BBHS implemented credit recovery after the first semester.
“This allowed students that had a failing grade (50-59%) at the end of the first semester a chance to pass by completing assignment(s) essential to demonstrate their learning.”
Farson-Eden High School has had a continuous 100% four-year on-time graduation rate during the 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.
“Farson-Eden High School had 18 students graduate last year with the student diploma. This May, 12 students are on track to graduate with the standard diploma.”
The agenda states that data teams monitor student progress and assign remediation groups during the end of day “Academic Options” period.
