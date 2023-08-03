Jordan Christensen earned the title of grand champion in the senior showmanship competition during the 4-H/FFA sheep and goat show. The livestock shows were the biggest highlight of this year's Wyoming Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Addysen Bodin guides her pig, Peppin, during the 4-H/FFA swine show on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the indoor area at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Jordan Christensen earned the title of grand champion in the senior showmanship competition during the 4-H/FFA sheep and goat show. The livestock shows were the biggest highlight of this year's Wyoming Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Ivory Neher, an FFA member from Green River, took the title of Grand Champion during the livestock show at Sweetwater Events Complex.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Landry Duncombe was the Grand Champion in the sheep market show during Wyoming's Big Show on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Kids of all ages got to enjoy the fun rides during night No. 1 of the carnival during Wyoming's Big Show.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
There was excitement in the air as attendees starting boarding the carnival rides at Wyoming's Big Show.
It was an "egg-citing" time during the 4-H/FFA poultry show on at Wyoming's Big Show on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
The competition was heating up as the participants in the senior division showed off their birds during the 4-H/FFA poultry show on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
A crowd of people showed up to Wyoming's Big Show on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 1, to hear Elvie Shane perform on the main stage.